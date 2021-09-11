How to Watch Air Force vs Navy Football Live Online

The Navy Midshipmen (0-1) will host the Air Force Falcons (1-0) Saturday, September 11 at Navy-Marine Corp Stadium in Annapolis.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Air Force vs Navy online:

Air Force vs Navy Preview

The Falcons are coming off an impressive 35-14 win over Lafayette on September 4. Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels completed just three of five passes for 50 yards and rushed for 72 yards and three scores as the Falcons running game did what it does. Brad Roberts took the bulk of the carries, rushing 25 times for 111 yards. He got plenty of help from Micah Davis, who netted 101 yards and two scores in the win.

On defense, Air Force was stingy, holding Lafayette to just 43 yards on the ground, and the unit allowed 12 first downs all game.

The Midshipmen are coming off a lopsided 49-7 loss to Marshall last weekend. Four different quarterbacks threw passes for Navy in the loss, with Xavier Arline still the team’s unquestioned leader at the position, going 2-3 for 26 yards.

James Harris II was a bright spot, running for 80 yards on 11 carries, while Arline added 76 yards and a TD on 16 carries.

“Navy’s offensive dynamics are as good this year, especially at quarterback, as at anytime since Roger Staubach,” Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun said, referring to Arline. “Their skill players are pretty good. Their receivers are as productive as they have been for some time.”

On the defensive side of things, though, the Midshipmen gave up 363 yards through the air and seven total touchdowns against Marshall. They were regularly eaten alive by chunk plays, so they’ll need to put together a stronger effort here if they want to compete.

“Any Navy-Air Force game is huge,” Navy senior Chance Warren said last month. “It’s an honor to run out in that stadium slam-packed to the brim with people who have served our country and who will continue to serve our country.”

“It’s a great honor for us: our program, our school. It’s very special,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo added. “Just what it means to our country. To remember those that died on that tragic day and all the things that transpired after that. The conflicts that occurred from that event and those that paid the ultimate sacrifice after that.”

Air Force leads the all-time series, 31-22.