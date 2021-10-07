How to Watch Brazil vs Venezuela World Cup Qualifier in US

Venezuela will host Brazil in World Cup qualifying at the Estadio Olímpico de la UCV in Caracas. This matchup pits the first and last place sides in CONMEBOL.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Venezuela vs Brazil and every CONMEMBOL World Cup qualifier exclusively on FuboTV.

You’ll need to sign up for either the “Latino Plus” base package, or the “Fubo Starter” base package plus “CONMEBOL & More” add-on to watch:

Watch on FuboTV

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Venezuela vs Brazil live on the FuboTV app (on the fubo Sports Network 4 or Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 3 channels), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Venezuela vs Brazil Preview

A grand total of 20 points separate the two opponents in this encounter but Brazil know that these are the types of points that can slip away if they are not careful.

Venezuela are going not just against history, but also the present. The team are currently in the poor run of form as they have not been able to win since November of last year when they played Chile at this same venue.

The Venezuelans will come into this match extremely shorthanded as both their top goalscoring threats are out. Josef Martínez as well as Salomón Rondón are out due to injury.

The same goes for Atlético-MG man Jefferson Savarino who has been out for three weeks with an adductor injury and was not able to be ready for this round of matches. He was replaced by Deportivo Antofagasta man Eduard Bello.

On defense, Venezuela will be without Mikel Villanueva.

Since then, La Vinotinto have gone winless in their last nine, this including their participation in the Copa América.

For interim coach Leo González, the task he has at hand is nearly improbable, but his team remains with hopes that a series of positive results can get them back in the fight for a potential maiden voyage in the World Cup.

He dealt with injuries throughout the last qualifying date and then with suspensions, especially after the match against Argentina.





Play



La criminal PATADA a MESSI que pudo haberlo quebrado💥► VENEZUELA VS ARGENTINA 2021 💚 UNITE AL EQUIPO AQUÍ YA! 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 youtube.com/c/PlateaG?sub_confirmation=1 —————————————-­————————– ✌️Espero contar con tu apoyo para traer mas videos!✌️ ⚠️Suscribete es gratis! ➡️ youtube.com/c/PlateaG?sub_confirmation=1 ►MESSI PATADA ►MESSI MARTINEZ ►MESSI VS VENEZUELA ►ARGENTINA VS VENEZUELA VAR ROJA PLATEA G,messi vs venezuela,patada a messi,martinez messi,messi patada criminal,patada criminal a messi,messi patada venezuela,venezuela vs argentina,patada a messi venezuela,patada a… 2021-09-03T03:02:22Z

Brazil are poised to remain perfect in qualifying, but they also know that a low level of performance could see them coming out of Caracas with less than three points.

From a logical standpoint, Brazil could reach that 27-point level, which basically guarantees you a spot into the World Cup, but mathematically they would need 11 more at this point to be able to not have any doubt.

It will not be easy for the Pentacampeão as they will be without Neymar and Casemiro (personal reasons). The latter will miss out on the entire World Cup qualfying matches and will most likely return in November. Neymar will have to sit out one match due to suspension.

Atlético Madrid man Matheus Cunha will also be out due to an adductor strain and in his place, FC Basel man Arthur Cabral gets his first-ever callup.

Venezuela probable XI: Wuilker Fariñez; Alexander González, Jhon Chancellor, Nahuel Ferraresi, Oscar González; José Andrés Martínez, Júnior Moreno; Eduard Bello, Rómulo Otero, Yeferson Soteldo; Jan Hurtado

Brazil probable XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Guilherme Arana; Fabinho, Éverton Ribeiro, Gerson, Lucas Paquetá; Gabiel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus

Head to Head:

Previous Matches: 26

Venezuela Wins: 0

Brazil Wins: 23

Draws: 3