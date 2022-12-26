WATCH: Buffalo Looting Video Shows Shots Fired, Looters

Buffalo looting videos have gone viral after being posted on TikTok. They show the aftermath of looting during the winter storm in Buffalo, New York. One video shows a man shooting at looters.

One TikTok video has had more than 300,000 views on Twitter alone.

“Buffalo NY during a blizzard smh,” the caption reads. “There’s birds in here,” a woman says as people walk through a looted store, which has merchandise scattered on the ground.

At least 17 people have died in the deadly blizzard in Erie and Niagara Counties, according to The Buffalo News. The Washington Post reported on December 26, 2022, that at least 26 people were dead as a result of the blizzard.

Here’s what you need to know:

One Buffalo Looting Video Showed Shots Being Fired

One video, which has disturbing language, says that store owners “got their guns, they got their brooms.” The man says they are “going to shoot somebody.”

The video includes screaming and shows a group of people before gunshots ring out.

Here is another video of the gunfire from a different vantagepoint. Be aware that the video using disturbing, racial language.

Both videos refer derisively to “Arabs.”

Buffalo police were taking theft reports through a website. “Property crime such as lost property, theft, or a hit and run where there is no active threat can be reported on the Buffalo Police Website,” they wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, officials said there have been only two verified reports of looting.

“We have had two confirmed reports of looting incidents where law enforcement has been dispatched and responded,” said Steven A. Nigrelli, the New York State Police Superintendent, according to WZRG.

“Those are still under investigation as we speak. Those are isolated incidents, and it’s not reflective of the great community of Western New York, and I’m sure that they’ll be limited to those two incidents or at least that’s our hope.”

WGRZ reported: “One viewer sent 2 On Your Side videos near Grant and West Ferry streets that appeared to show businesses with smashed windows. Another video showed a disheveled 7-11 near Hampshire and Niagara streets.”

Another Video Showed People Running Into a Family Dollar Store

Another Buffalo, New York, looting video showed people running into a Family Dollar store.

This video showed people carrying a large item down the street.

Yet another video showed people emerging out of a broken glass door from a building.

According to the New York governor’s office, on Thursday, the governor “declared a statewide State of Emergency ahead of the event. Additionally, Governor Hochul has deployed 200 members of the New York National Guard to assist New Yorkers facing emergencies and those who are unable to travel.”

According to Buffalo police, the city was operating under a travel ban due to the blizzard.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook on December 26, 2022, “Although driving bans are in place for some areas of #ErieCounty people are encouraged to stay home so first responders can conduct welfare checks and plows can continue to clear the roadways.”

A woman responded on the comment thread, “And what are people supposed to do, in the city of Buffalo, about food, and other essential items they need?! There has not been ONE plow in our WHOLE ‘district’ since this started. AND there are NO ‘abandoned vehicles’ blocking their path either!!! Hertle is free of cars, Starin is free of cars…..let’s get going now!!!!”

