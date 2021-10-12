‘Chucky’ TV Series Streaming: How to Watch Online

The two-decades-old “Child’s Play” universe is getting another entry when new TV series “Chucky” premieres Tuesday, October 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on both Syfy and USA Network.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Chucky” streaming online:

'Chucky' Preview





Play



CHUCKY Official Trailer | New Series Coming Oct 12 | SYFY & USA Network

“Child’s Play” is a 1988 horror movie about a children’s doll named Chucky, who, unbeknownst to the mom who gives it to her son, is possessed by the soul of a serial killer and which goes on a murderous rampage. It spawned six sequels — “Child’s Play 2,” “Child’s Play 3,” “Bride of Chucky,” “Seed of Chucky,” “Curse of Chucky” and “Cult of Chucky.”

Now the murderous doll is back in “Chucky,” a Syfy TV series that stars Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, reprising his role of the titular doll that he played in all the previous films. The Syfy press release describes the show thusly:

In the new “Chucky” television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

The new show is created by Don Mancini, who was the original writer for all of the films and the director for three of them.

“It’s very rare that you get the opportunity to bring such an iconic character to your network, let alone with the original creator attached,” said Bill McGoldrick, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Cable Entertainment, in a statement. “We look forward to working with Don, David and Nick on putting their blood, sweat, and more blood into bringing the ‘Chucky’ story to television.”

“I’ve long wanted to bring Chucky to television and SYFY is the perfect network for us,” added Mancini. “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

“In these troubled times, I believe it’s my obligation as a horror icon to reach the widest possible audience, on TV,” said Chucky. “For over thirty years, I’ve been scaring the s*** out of you. But now at SYFY, I look forward to really making a difference.”

“Chucky” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Syfy.