WATCH: Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Auditions for ‘American Idol’

Kellyanne Conway‘s outspoken Trump-hating daughter Claudia Conway has been quiet on social media ever since the president lost the 2020 election, however, she broke her silence on TikTok silence on Sunday afternoon to reveal that she’s auditioning for American Idol.

In the video, Claudia, who recently celebrated her 16th birthday, announces to her 1.4 million followers on Tiktok that she “met Ryan Seacrest today,” and I have my audition soon. So, stay tuned for that. I’m very nervous but very, very excited.”

Due to the pandemic, auditions for American Idol will look very different this season. In Claudia’s video, she appears to be situated a safe distance away from the crew filming and there are no other singers waiting to audition in the holding room.

While an official premiere date for Season 19 of American Idol has not yet been revealed, ABC’s reality competition series is expected to return with new episodes sometime between mid-February and early March. Seacrest will be returning as host, as will all three of the All-Star judges from last season: Luke Perry, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

Claudia became an unexpected social media star over the summer for sharing her unfiltered thoughts on her mother’s job as Trump’s senior advisor and the president himself. No word yet on if her mother or father, George Conway III,a conservative lawyer who’s one of the founders of The Lincoln Project, will also appear on camera.

Conway Stepped Down From Her Role as President Trump’s Adviser in August

Conway, who’d served as Trump’s senior adviser since he was elected into The White House, announced in a statement on August 23 that she was stepping down from her post at the end of the month.

Conway said in a statement: “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

The news came as a shock to many, especially Claudia, who tweeted a day before that she was “officially pushing for emancipation” amid an ongoing public feud with her mother. Claudia took to TikTok to share her reaction, and at first, she was speechless.

@claudiamconway the power i hold – i— they think this is gonna stop me from getting emancipated? NANSHAJAB BYE ♬ original sound – claudia conway

However, in a second TikTok video, Claudia announced with vindication, “Look at what I did. Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen!”

Claudia Made It Clear In That She Did Not Want to Be a Political Icon

In early October, after revealing her mother’s COVID-19 diagnosis, and blaming her for getting the whole family infected after attending Amy Coney Barrett’s swearing-in ceremony at The White House, Claudia shared a letter that recanted many of her previous statements. She wrote:

“It has come to my attention that my recent TikToks and comments have sparked intense controversy and uproar. This was not my intent. I am appalled at the mainstream media’s efforts to exploit a teenage girl, which is negatively affecting my mental health. I am not the ‘whistleblower’ of our time. I am simply a fifteen-year-old with a following and back luck when it comes to media coverage.”

Because Claudia had previously claimed that her mother had her arrested for making false statements online and hinted that she might be in danger at home, her letter, in which she wrote highly of her mother, appeared to many of her followers to be a red flag.

However, in bold lettering, Claudia wrote, “I am currently quarantining and isolating with my mother. We are doing everything we can to stay healthy. We are going to enjoy our quarantine together away from social media.”

The night before Claudia posted her letter, Conway posted a response concerning her daughter’s TikTok videos. She tweeted, “My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably. Like all of you, she speculates on social media. Yet she’s 15. You are adults. We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick.”

You are a monster who has contributed to the lies which murdered hundreds of thousands of people. Claudia is a bright light of truth who has the courage to call out the lies you have sold your soul to sell. I wish her the best life. She is already doing great things. https://t.co/Kxis0uZA9y — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 6, 2020

Director Judd Apatow retweeted Conway’s statement and said, “You are a monster who has contributed to the lies which murdered hundreds of thousands of people. Claudia is a bright light of truth who has the courage to call out the lies you have sold your soul to sell. I wish her the best life. She is already doing great things.”

READ NEXT: Jeremih Hospitalized With COVID-19: On a Ventilator as Condition Worsens