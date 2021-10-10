How to Watch Colombia vs Brazil in US

Colombia will host Brazil in a Round 5 matchup in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers that will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. In this matchup, Colombia look to be able to get higher in the standings and stave off all comers while Brazil wants to make history.

Colombia vs Brazil Preview

Barranquilla is in a festive mood when the national team play in their own backyard. Amongst that sea of hope, there is a great deal of doubt and presser for Los Cafeteros . Colombia need to win in order to stay at least in their playoff spot. A loss or a draw with a series of other results could have the race for that last spot be very heated.

It always is very hard when you are facing Brazil and have not beaten them in six years.

Colombia suffered a huge blow when Juan Guillermo Cuadrado was booked against Uruguay and will be out on Sunday. Reinaldo Rueda replaces Cuadrado in the lineup with former River Plate man Juan Fernando Quintero.

“Theoretically and practically we will work on it in order to see which in the best variation that can emerge. We have alternatives, but they are not the same due to the what Cuadrado can offer,” said Rueda in his press conference.

To make matters worse, Colombia still have 12 players on yellow card caution. Even though Cuadrado is no longer on the list, Elche man Johan Monica joined that list after he was booked against Uruguay.

Colombian players on Yellow Card Caution

David Ospina

Daniel Muñoz

William Tesillo

Yerry Mina

Wilmar Barrios

Gustavo Cuéllar

​Juan Fernando Quintero

​Roger Martínez

Miguel Borja

Luis Díaz

Duván Zapata

Johan Mojica

Brazil are arguably one of the best teams to have played a South American World Cup Qualifier, yet they have not impressed one bit. With a perfect record nine matches in, press and fans alike in Brazil are actually seeing that the team has not that impressive.

Although they defeated Venezuela in Caracas, the Pentacampeão were quite disappointing and could give Colombia the light o hope that they would need in order to come away with a surprising victory.

All this is under consideration, Brazil could automatically qualify for the World Cup on Wednesday against Uruguay.

After missing out on the match in Venezuela, Neymar will finally have the chance to surpass both Pelé and Djalma Santos and end up in fifth place by himself in the all-time caps list. Neymar will play in his 114th match with the Canarinha . By next year, he should find himself in third place when he eventually will surpass Roberto Rivellino and possibly do the same with Dani Alves, who both have 120. All this said, Neymar would have to wait until possibility 2024 to be threatening Cafu’s record of 150 caps.

With Neymar’s return, there will be some shuffling that time will have to do. He could remove Gabigol or Gabriel Jesus, or take off Gerson, Lucas Pauquetá or Everton Ribeiro.

There is also a good chance that you start to see some new names such as Leeds United man Raphinha or Ajax man Antony, both were fundamental in Brazil’s comeback win against Venezuela midweek. These two joined a very exclusive list of players that scored in their international debut. Amongst that list are notables like Mario Zagallo, Eder, Renato Gaucho, Roger, Alexandre Pato, Neymar and Gabigol.

There is also the chance for Danilo to get some rest in favor of Spurs man Emerson Royal.

Colombia probable XI: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Dávinson Sánchez, William Tesillo; Wilmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, Juan Fernando Quintero, Luis Díaz; Rafael Santos Borré, Radamel Falcao García

Brazil probable XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Guilherme Arana; Fabinho, Éverton Ribeiro, Gerson, Lucas Paquetá; Gabiel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus

Head to Head:

Previous Matches: 33

Colombia Wins: 3

Brazil Wins: 20

Draws: 10