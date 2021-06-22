Corporal Brandon Javier Alvarez: Family Raises Questions About Marine’s Death

Corporal Brandon Javier Alvarez was an United States Marine from California who died in Bahrain on June 6, 2021, according to his grieving family members, who are raising questions about his death and are trying to get public attention to it.

There is a GoFundMe page to help his family. According to Thousand Oaks Acorn, his cause of death was not revealed by the U.S. military. However, the family is demanding answers and justice in a series of moving tributes online. Heavy has reached out to the U.S Marine Corps to obtain more details about the death of Corporal Brandon Javier Alvarez, including how Alvarez died. The site also reached out to Alvarez’s brother.

A relative denied on Facebook that the cause of death was suicide, writing, “My brother, a United States Marine was found dead in his room Sunday June 6th. We know for a FACT that he didn’t take his own life. I need someone to help get the word out. There’s so many questions unanswered.”

The post, on the page of Elva Castellanos, said, “He went to the Middle East under PCS orders, because he was doing super good at his duty station MCAS Miramar in San Diego. They offered him orders to Manama, Bahrain he was there for only two weeks. This doesn’t add UP. I want the whole WORLD to know something is not right and to know that Brandon was loved by many in his community and I spoke with him before he went to bed and he was HAPPY. HAPPY to be alive as always. Thank you, there are so many details and questions gone unanswered but please EVERYONE, continue to share this. LET’S BE BRANDON’s VOICE.”

His cousin, Ruby Gonzalez, wrote, “#justiceforcplbrandonjavieralvarez my cousin was found dead in his room in a base overseas. Anyone who knew my cousin all say the same thing ‘it doesn’t make sense.'”

She added, “He loved life, he loved his family, he loved his Gf for over 6 years, he loved his job, he loved to make people laugh, he was never a sad guy. He was motivated; he had goals he shared with all of his family. Please I am begging anyone who sees this post please repost with the #justiceforcplbrandonjavieralvarez let this not be another #justiceforvanessaguillen where the military thinks they don’t need to give us answers; he did not want to die and he did not deserve to go out the way he did.”

Emily Alvarez wrote on Facebook, “My 22 year old brother, Brandon Javier Alvarez was killed…They found him dead in his barracks while serving in Bahrain. He was only there for two weeks! We aren’t getting the proper information of his murder case. All we know is that he was found deceased in his room.”

She added, “I won’t go into full detail but it is clear that someone killed my brother. He would NEVER intentionally do anything to hurt himself. He just wanted a better future for himself and his future family. Even if they were in combat which they were NOT he was WILLING to fight for his country. He was a PROUD marine. And he was mysteriously murdered and betrayed! Please spread the word! My sweet brother didn’t deserve this! This is something way too fucked up and should NEVER happen to anyone ever again. PLEASE HELP US GIVE MY BROTHER A VOICE. PlEASE SHARE Brandon Alvarez STORY! GOD BLESS #justice4cplbrandonjavieralvarez.”

Alvarez’s family says he died in Bahrain. The images of his mother meeting his casket are heartbreaking. An U.S. Air Force photo says, “A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Cpl. Brandon J. Alvarez of Newbury Park, California, June 10, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Alvarez was assigned to FAST Co., Central Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, Bahrain.” See video of his casket arriving here.

“We were advised by two local Marine Sergeants of his passing in Bahrain on June 6, 2021 in the early hours,” the GoFundMe page says.

“The Alvarez family is reaching out to family, dear friends, neighbors, acquaintances and all who knew Brandon for their support during this very difficult time. He was an active United States Marine, who was born in Thousand Oaks CA, January 31 1999. To all who knew him he was a kind, generous, loving person who loved and wanted to defend our country. He had many dreams for the future which unfortunately will not be fulfilled.”

The GoFundMe continues, “I, his older brother Victor, who currently is serving in in our great United States Military, well to Brandon, will be organizing this fund in his name and will post updates as they become available. Please help us accomplish our goal by donating what you are able to. Every little bit helps and your donations will be very much appreciated by our family.”

His brother has posted heartbreaking tributes on Facebook:

He wrote, “The support we have gotten in these past few days have been very much appreciated from out family. Our brother, was know by many individuals in our community and touched so many hearts.. We all know what kind of individual Brandon was. He wanted to excel in life and make our family proud. To all who’ve been supporting us in these difficult times, I just want to take the moment to thank you all and let you know that we will continue to fight for our brother and receive the justice he deserves for his tragic loss in our hearts.”

According to the Thousand Oaks Acorn, Alvarez’s casket “was draped in an American flag as fellow service members stood at attention to salute their fallen comrade. The corporal was assigned to FAST (Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Teams) Company Central, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, Bahrain.”

His body arrived in Delaware on June 20, 2021. Former Sequoia Middle School teacher Shannon Baranski wrote on social media, “Brandon was an incredibly hard worker with an infectious smile and sense of humor.”

Victor Castellanos organized the fundraiser. “On June 6, 2021 my mother Maria Cruz received the devastating news that her son Brandon Alvarez, our brother, our friend, an uncle, boyfriend to an amazing young lady for half a decade and lastly an American hero, was no longer with us on this earth.”

He wrote, “Again, thank you for your kindness. Brandon will continue to live in our hearts and be greatly missed but never forgotten. The Thousand Oaks and Conejo Valley community lost a great American warrior and to those who served before him in this amazing community, we will always be united and forever be Thousand Oaks strong! #TOStrong.” The fund had raised more than $16,000 as of June 22, 2021.

A woman wrote on Facebook, “I do not know this family personally but I find it so hard to believe how yet another mysterious death happens on military grounds and no one knows anything. Sharing to help this family get justice for their marine. #justice4cplbrandon.”

Alvarez’s Cousin Says the Family Has Been Left in the Dark ‘as to the Circumstances of What Actually Happened’

Deborah Cruz, Alvarez’s cousin, wrote a story called “What Really Happened to Corporal Brandon Javier Alvarez?” for the site Motherhoodthetruth.

“Nobody deserves to die far away from home, alone under dubious circumstances. My cousin, Corporal Brandon Javier Alvarez, was a good man. He was a bright young man, who loved his country, loved his family and friends and was excited about the future that he was building for himself and his loved ones,” she wrote, adding that he was found dead “in a non-combat related incident.”

She added, “He was found dead in his room on June 6, 2021. It is being referred to as a ‘non-combat incident.'”

She concluded, “He’s gone and the family left behind to mourn him is being kept in the dark as to the circumstances of what actually happened. This is not okay, not in any way. We need answers. Nothing will bring Brandon back but at the very least, we need the truth. His mother needs justice for her son. We cannot forget. Say his name… Corporal Brandon Javier Alvarez.”

Britani Cabrera wrote on Facebook, “Brandon Alvarez, not only will we never stop seeking for justice ! Know ur kind heart , warm smile and amazing moves on the dance floor will still be remember. you where always everyone’s favorite jokester. i would like to ask everyone to please like and share and tag any kinda of news outlet…”

Here are some of the tributes to Alvarez.

“God bless his family and may they find justice for this warrior who meant to serve our nation. Fly high soldier the lord had a bigger mission for you.”

“I am also a mother of a US Marine. My condolences to the mother and family. May God bring you peace and comfort. Will be praying for you.”

“Thank you Marine for protecting our country. May God envelope you in his arms of love and may you fly high with the Angels.”

“In the literature of death, those who leave us tend to be remembered as those who could do no wrong but, Brandon was truly that amazing person. An incredible person and an incredible loss to this world. Wherever you are, I’ll see you there brother.”

“You were a beautiful soul and your mark must not be forgotten. #Justice4CplBrandonJavierAlvarez.”

Alvarez’s Facebook page said he lived in Newbury Park.

