Steelers’ $6 Million Safety Has A Savage 7-Word Response To Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Amidst talk of the Green Bay Packers bringing back some familiar faces, one player that is well and truly never coming back to play in Green Bay is Super Bowl-winner and Packers legend, Aaron Rodgers.

Not only did the Packers end their relationship with Rodgers on what can only be described as a very sour note, but they also have their quarterback of the future in Jordan Love, who has bought the team to successive postseason berths, despite having the youngest roster in the NFL in both years.

Rodgers is set for yet another fresh start after it came out on Sunday that the Jets intend to cut the 4 x MVP this offseason, and move forward with another option at quarterback.

One of the best fits for the former Packer – if not the best – moving forward, is thought to be the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are already a playoff roster that suffered from poor offensive output despite a strong defense (heard that story before in Pittsburgh?). And whilst the defense did start to taper off towards the end of the year, it’s safe to say that under head coach, Mike Tomlin, and with former Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt, still on the team, the Steelers’ D will remain a well-above average unit.

Ownership has already pledged to address the receiving corps situation coming into 2025, and with a young, improving offensive line, Pittsburgh makes a whole lot of sense.

But not for all.

Steelers safety, DeShon Elliot, made his feelings abundantly clear about the prospect of landing the former All-Pro whilst commenting on an Instagram post from JPA Football.

 

In a now deleted IG response, Elliot made a brutal dig at the idea of Rodgers coming back to the mid-west.

“Leave his ass at the retirement home” is about as crystal clear as it gets when it comes to player statements, that are so often cryptic and deliberately confusing.

Rodgers has publicly stated that he would like to continue playing in the league in 2025, and although he will turn 42 by the conclusion of this upcoming season, he is still a top-15 QB in the league.

Elliot’s aversion to Rodgers is unknown at this point; perhaps he is trying to defend current QBs, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who are both likely vying to be re-signed this offseason. Or perhaps he feels that the Rodgers’ off-field antics and big personality won’t be a good fit for the Steelers locker room – although Pittsburgh has historically embraced all sorts of characters.

And it may just be that the thought of having yet another quarterback transplant from another organization, who is no longer at his best, is just unappealing to fans and players alike – and the desire to start afresh with a new QB is far more appetizing – no matter that quarterback’s previous pedigree.

