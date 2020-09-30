Did Joe Biden Really Call Black People ‘Super Predators?’

At Tuesday night’s rancorous presidential debate, accusations and interruptions flew ceaselessly. During an exchange on racial justice and policing, President Donald Trump claimed that former Vice President Joe Biden once called Black Americans “super predators.”

“And they’ve never forgotten that,” Trump added.

Fact-checkers had their work cut out for them at the debate, which included myriad false statements from Trump on pre-existing conditions, his campaign rallies and more.

So, did Joe Biden really call Black Americans “super predators?” Here’s what you need to know:

It Was Actually Hillary Clinton Who Used the Term ‘Super Predators’

Although Biden did co-write and lobby for the controversial 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, commonly known as the crime bill, and use more incendiary language than he does now when talking about criminals on the street, according to The New York Times, he is not the source of the “super predators” quote.

1996: Hillary Clinton on "superpredators" (C-SPAN)Here is complete clip of Hillary Clinton's 1996 reference to ‪"‎superpredators‬." Watch the full video of her speech here: http://cs.pn/1nVtFW3 2016-02-25T21:50:50Z

At a 1996 speech, Clinton spoke about the need for more police on the streets and used the now-infamous phrase when describing the sorts of people who join gangs.

Gangs are “often connected to big drug cartels,” Clinton said. “They are often the kinds of kids who are called super predators. No conscience, no empathy. We can talk about how they ended up that way, but first we need to bring them to heel.”

Trump and his surrogates seized on the past comment during the 2016 election when seeking to court some of the Black vote.

How quickly people forget that Crooked Hillary called African-American youth "SUPER PREDATORS" – Has she apologized? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2016

“How quickly people forget that Crooked Hillary called African-American youth ‘super predators,'” Trump said. “Has she apologized?”

