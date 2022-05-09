Duane Mann & Peggy Yamaguchi: Korean War Veteran Looking for Lost Love

A 91-year-old Korean War veteran, Duane Mann, is taking to social media in hopes of finding his lost love, Peggy Yamaguchi, who was left behind in Japan.

Mann was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Japan when he met Yamaguchi at age 23. He told WYMT he fell in love with the young woman and they planned to marry. She was pregnant after a 14-month romance, he told the news station. Mann said he was shipped home suddenly, and they were unable to marry.

He planned to come back for her, but he learned his family had fallen on hard times when he was overseas, and he did not have the money to bring her back. Their love story turned to heartbreak when he received one last letter from Peggy. But he later learned his mother had been intercepting her letters, he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mann & Yamaguchi Fell in Love Over Their Shared Love of Dance

Mann told WYMT he was 23 years old and serving in Yokosuka, Japan, when he met Yamaguchi in 1954. He was an airman second class petty officer and oversaw the military base aviation warehouse, he told the news outlet. He spent his free time moonlighting at the Air Force NCO Club, where he would fix the slot machines.

She was working as a hat check girl at the time, and the two bonded and found love for each other over their mutual love of dance. He told the news station they could both dance well, but together, they drew attention.

“I really loved to dance,” Mann told the news station. “She and I found out we could really dance together – I mean to where people would watch us – and gradually we fell in love. We couldn’t stop it.”

Mann & Yamaguchi Had Plans to Marry, But He Was Shipped Back So Suddenly Their Plans Fell Apart

Yamaguchi became pregnant in their 14-month courtship, Mann told WYMT. They had plans to marry in three months when President Dwight Eisenhower suddenly announced plans to pull all Navy personnel from Japan. Mann received papers saying he was going to be shipped back to the United States in one week, Mann told the news station.

“We didn’t have any time to get married,” Mann told the news station. “We were just trapped.”

Mann told Yamaguchi that he would come back for her, he told the news station. He thought that the savings he had at home would be enough to bring her back to the United States. But when he arrived at home, he learned that the family had experienced hard times and his father spent his savings, he told the news station.

Mann & Yamaguchi Continued Writing Letter to Each Other Until He Received One Last, Heartbreaking Letter

Mann took a high-paying job building highways in the Midwest to save money to bring Yamaguchi to America, he told WYMT. They continued writing letters to each other.

“I corresponded with her. I would get a letter a week,” Mann told the news station.

But her letters suddenly stopped, he told the news station. Three months later, he received one last letter.

“In that letter, she told me she married an Air Force man and that she had lost the baby and that was just dead for me,” Mann said. “I was pretty well devastated.”

But he later learned that Yamaguchi’s letters had not stopped. His mother had been intercepting the letters and burning them, he told the news station.

“She didn’t want me to marry a Japanese girl. She wanted me to marry a girl from the church,” Mann told the news station.