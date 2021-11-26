EMU vs CMU Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Central Michigan will host rivals Eastern Michigan on Friday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Friday afternoon in this edition of the oldest rivalry in the MAC.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Eastern Michigan vs Central Michigan online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Central Michigan live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Central Michigan live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPNU, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Central Michigan live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Central Michigan live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Eastern Michigan vs Central Michigan live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Eastern Michigan vs Central Michigan Preview

Two rivals once again meet and there are MAC championship ramifications in their Friday afternoon clash.

For EMU, the key to success could lie in their passing game. It is well documented that CMU’s defense concedes several yards. This is what will make the game a very interesting one.

The Eagles are coming off a dramatic come-from-behind win against Western Michigan. Kicker Chad Ryland propelled the team to victory and set a new record with five field goals in one game.

Meanwhile senior running back Jawon Hamilton led the EMU attack with 179 yards rushing. Meanwhile, receiver Hassan Beydoun was key as he had five receptions for 48 yards and scored the only Eagle touchdown of the game.

Meanwhile the defense had four players with eight or more tackles on the game.

The bad news is that EMU’s defense also has their own set of shortcomings. The most important ones are their lack of pressure on the quarterback as well as their inability to stop offenses on third down.

The 7-4 Chippewas are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and won five of their last six games as they head into their end-of-season clash against EMU with high hopes of spoiling any chances of being able to come away with the MAC title.

For CMU, the win would also mean that they could make a statement that they were amongst one of the most solid teams in the conference as they want to go into the bowl season in the best manner possible.

For the home team, the possibility of shutting down the EMU running game will have their opponents depending exclusively on the air game.

Part of the offense could be running through Lew Nichols III . The Detroit native was named the Mid-American Conference West Division co-Offensive Player of the Week for a second consecutive game. His performance in the 37-17 victory at Ball State. In that game, the freshman established a career-high of 219 yards and three touchdowns. What was more amazing was that the player surpassed the 200-yard mark for the second consecutive week.