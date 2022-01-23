Corporal Charles Galloway: A Tribute to the Slain Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy

Corporal Charles Galloway was a deputy with the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputy killed in a shooting during a traffic stop in Houston on January 23, 2022. Galloway was shot multiple times, the constable’s office said. The 47-year-old Texas native had been a deputy for 12 years, officials said. The suspect has not been arrested or publicly identified.

The shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street in southwest Houston, the constable’s office said. Galloway was trying to stop a vehicle when the driver exited and began shooting at Galloway’s patrol car. Galloway was struck several times and died at the scene.

Constable Ted Heap said in a statement, “Corporal Galloway did not have an opportunity to defend himself in this brutal attack. We cannot have people like this on our streets. I do not want to raise my family, my grandchildren, in a county where this type of crime is running rampant. … Corporal Galloway was very much loved by the men and women he served with. There’s a lot of broken up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives.”

The constable’s office added, “The suspect is described as a young Hispanic male. He is driving a newer-model, white Toyota Avalon. The Houston Police Department is handling the investigation into Corporal Galloway’s shooting. Funeral services are pending.” The suspect drove off after firing at and killing Galloway, police said. He used an “assault-type weapon,” police said. Officials said the reason for the traffic stop remains under investigation.

Heap added, “What we are seeing on what appears to be a regular basis on the streets of Harris County has got to stop. It has got to stop. These are not assaults, these are not attacks, these are brutal, brutal murders. We have got to put an end to this. All of the resources of Harris County as well as the resources of the city of Houston, the district attorney’s office, are going to be working to bring justice to Corporal Galloway.”

Corporal Charles Galloway Joined the Constable’s Office in 2009 & Was a Field Training Officer









The Harris County Constable Precinct 5 office said, “Corporal Galloway joined our Precinct 5 family in 2009, serving the residents of Harris County for more than 12 years, most recently in our Toll Road Division, where he served as a Field Training Officer. He was 47 years old.” Galloway is survived by his daughter and sister, according to the constable’s office. Galloway lived in Houston and was originally from Snyder, Texas, according to his Facebook page.

Heap said at a press conference that Galloway was “brutally murdered.” Along with his family, Heap said Galloway is survived by his fellow officers, “who were trained by him, who he mentored and who are going to miss him tremendously.” He added, “These are men and women who go out there on a daily basis, not because of the pay and not because of the days off and not because they like to work day shift or night shift, it’s because they want to make a difference in their community. And this is what’s happening. We have to be able to address this across the board.”

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner added at the press conference., “As the Constable said, this has to stop. … I just ask for prayers for the family, the entire department.” Finner said, “This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever. Our special investigative unit and homicide has taken lead on it. Anda message to this suspect: The best thing you can do is turn yourself in. Peacefully. Again, I’m just asking for prayers for the family.”

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also spoke at the press conference offering her condolences to Galloway’s family. She said she spoke to his sister. “This is a tragedy that nobody should face,” Hidalgo said. “I saw in there a group of law enforcement officers that worked with this hero and what I see is committed people dedicated to service, dedicated to sacrifice for this county’s public safety, who now have to wonder even more what happens every time they go out there on the streets and leave their family behind. I am deeply saddened.”

Heap told reporters Galloway worked in different aspects on the department’s patrol division and has been a field training officer for the last several years. “During that time, Corporal Galloway actually switched shifts, decided to go onto a night shift so that he could become a field training officer,” Heap said. “His role was taking a lot of these young officers who were sworn in and mentoring them. Teaching them what it takes to be a safe, to be an efficient officer. And that’s what he prided himself on.

Heap said, “He was very much loved by the men and women he served with, as well as there’s a lot of very broken up officers who he meant a lot in their lives. Because he was the one sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one teaching them what to do and how to get him safely to their families.”

A Friend Said in a Tribute to Galloway It Was ‘Impossible to Dislike Him’ & ‘The World Is a Darker Place Now Without Him In It’

Galloway’s friend, Edward Yawn, wrote in a tribute to the corporal on Facebook, “I have been trying to come up with the right words, but there truly are none for something as terrible as this. Corporal Charles Galloway was a dear friend of mine. If you knew him at all, you felt like he was your best buddy. It didn’t matter if you hadn’t seen him in weeks or months – he’d just be like ‘What’s up man?!’ as if no time had passed at all. The world is a darker place now without him in it. It was impossible to dislike him because he would never hurt anyone of his own volition.”

Yawn added, ” And now he is gone because some human garbage scum stole him from this world far too soon. I hope that one day I will be half as good as Chuck was. Finally, to the killer who brutally murdered my friend, know this: now, we are ALL coming for YOU. And we won’t stop. Charles Galloway, your life mattered to me. We have the watch from here, brother.”

Deputy Constable Danny Luna added, “My Brother has paid the Ultimate Sacrifice. A sad Day here for us at Harris County PCT 5. Charles Galloway you will be truly missed. Thanks for everything you have done. RIP BROTHER. You will be Never Forgotten Sir.”

Another friend, Robert F. Junior, wrote on Facebook, “I don’t even have words to explain how I feel. We lost a brother in blue, a co-worker and a GOOD friend. Charles Galloway was always friendly and it didn’t matter if it had been days, weeks or months, he would always see you and say ‘how you been, how’s the family.’ I ask for prayers for his family and our department during this tough time. Rest in peace my friend, we have it from here. BLESSED ARE THE PEACE MAKERS, FOR THEY WILL BE CALLED CHILDREN OF GOD.”