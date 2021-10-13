Is Snapchat Down Today? Snapchat Was Not Working for Many

Is Snapchat down? On the morning of October 13, 2021, there were outages reported throughout the country.
This comes on the heels of a major outage involving Facebook and other wireless services, although there’s no sign they’re related. Down Detector is a site that tracks social media outages throughout the world. On October 13, 2021, at 9 a.m. EST, the site reported, “User reports indicate problems at Snapchat.”
Snapchat Support confirmed the problems, writing on Twitter, “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it!”
Some people were relieved to realize Snapchat was down, and their messages weren’t simply being ignored. Many people can relate to that, right? Another Twitter user had the same thought, writing, “Thank god it’s just snapchat that’s down, I thought she didn’t like me #snapchatdown.”
Here’s what you need to know:
There Was a Spike of Reports About Snapchat Being Down in the Morning Hours
The Down Detector chart shows a spike in reports about Snapchat being down in the morning hours. This author couldn’t get snaps to send around 7:30 a.m. central time in the United States.
The site also reported problems with Snapchat on October 11 and October 12, 2021. The most commonly reported problems were app (46%), sharing (28%), and server connection (24%).
The last time Snapchat Support reported issues on Twitter was on August 2. “Over the last few days, some users have been having trouble accessing Snapchat and experiencing crashes when they open the app,” the platform reported at that time.
People Posted Memes & Complaints on Twitter About Snapchat Being Down
Whenever one major social media platform crashes, people take to another to complain and create memes. So it was with this Snapchat outage. People posted memes, complaints and jokes on Twitter.
This person joked, “everyone coming to Twitter after turning their wifi on and off 9 times cause snapchat down.” The hashtag #snapchatdown trended on Twitter.
Lots of people were freaking out because their Snapchat messages weren’t going through.
Some people made fun of people who came to Twitter to find out if Snapchat was really down.
Some people thought their Wifi wasn’t working. “Me wondering why my WiFi won’t work but then coming to Twitter and realizing Woozy face #snapchatdown #snapchat,” wrote one person on Twitter.
Of course, the Squid Game featured in some of the memes on Twitter.
Another person joked, “The intern at snapchat trying figure out what he unplugged so he could charge his phone #snapchatdown.”
“ME THINKING ITS JUST MY SNAP BROKEN BUT COMING ON TWITTER TO SEE EVERYONE ELSES IS DOWN 2 #snapchat #snapchatdown,” wrote one Twitter user.
“snapchat’s down, how am i meant to tell my private story which is full of people who dont care about how my day is going,” a woman pondered on Twitter.
Yep, everyone migrated to Twitter.
