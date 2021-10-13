Is Snapchat Down Today? Snapchat Was Not Working for Many

Is Snapchat down? On the morning of October 13, 2021, there were outages reported throughout the country.

This comes on the heels of a major outage involving Facebook and other wireless services, although there’s no sign they’re related. Down Detector is a site that tracks social media outages throughout the world. On October 13, 2021, at 9 a.m. EST, the site reported, “User reports indicate problems at Snapchat.”

Snapchat Support confirmed the problems, writing on Twitter, “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it!”

We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 13, 2021

Some people were relieved to realize Snapchat was down, and their messages weren’t simply being ignored. Many people can relate to that, right? Another Twitter user had the same thought, writing, “Thank god it’s just snapchat that’s down, I thought she didn’t like me #snapchatdown.”

At least snapchat is down… was starting to think she was just ignoring me #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/HLIrJHRrB0 — Muhammad Maaz Khan (@MuhammadMaazKha) October 13, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

There Was a Spike of Reports About Snapchat Being Down in the Morning Hours

The Down Detector chart shows a spike in reports about Snapchat being down in the morning hours. This author couldn’t get snaps to send around 7:30 a.m. central time in the United States.

The site also reported problems with Snapchat on October 11 and October 12, 2021. The most commonly reported problems were app (46%), sharing (28%), and server connection (24%).

The last time Snapchat Support reported issues on Twitter was on August 2. “Over the last few days, some users have been having trouble accessing Snapchat and experiencing crashes when they open the app,” the platform reported at that time.

People Posted Memes & Complaints on Twitter About Snapchat Being Down

When I realise it’s not my Wifi but that Snapchat is down again #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/zvehge2EIZ — xo (@drainprincessx) October 13, 2021

Whenever one major social media platform crashes, people take to another to complain and create memes. So it was with this Snapchat outage. People posted memes, complaints and jokes on Twitter.

This person joked, “everyone coming to Twitter after turning their wifi on and off 9 times cause snapchat down.” The hashtag #snapchatdown trended on Twitter.

everyone coming to Twitter after turning their wifi on and off 9 times cause snapchat down .#snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/ouHuA0pxyI — Shweetzy_010 (@shweetzy_010) October 13, 2021

Lots of people were freaking out because their Snapchat messages weren’t going through.

Me trying to send messages on Snapchat not realising it’s down pic.twitter.com/jMoQHGqe9z — Shants (@TheOneShants) October 13, 2021

Some people made fun of people who came to Twitter to find out if Snapchat was really down.

Some people thought their Wifi wasn’t working. “Me wondering why my WiFi won’t work but then coming to Twitter and realizing Woozy face #snapchatdown #snapchat,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Me wondering why my WiFi won’t work but then coming to Twitter and realizing 🥴 #snapchatdown #snapchat pic.twitter.com/iPtdDUcsvP — 215markk (@215markk) October 13, 2021

Of course, the Squid Game featured in some of the memes on Twitter.

Snapchat also goes down and Twitter remains undefeated. pic.twitter.com/VogPCnCdiv — Choir Master🇬🇭🇳🇬👽 (@gyae_me) October 13, 2021

Another person joked, “The intern at snapchat trying figure out what he unplugged so he could charge his phone #snapchatdown.”

The intern at snapchat trying figure out what he unplugged so he could charge his phone #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/frRe6HFAOH — Hemant Goyal (@freaky_boy1947) October 13, 2021

“ME THINKING ITS JUST MY SNAP BROKEN BUT COMING ON TWITTER TO SEE EVERYONE ELSES IS DOWN 2 #snapchat #snapchatdown,” wrote one Twitter user.

ME THINKING ITS JUST MY SNAP BROKEN BUT COMING ON TWITTER TO SEE EVERYONE ELSES IS DOWN 2 #snapchat #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/SeS4Ih0FKt — 111kish (@111kish) October 13, 2021

“snapchat’s down, how am i meant to tell my private story which is full of people who dont care about how my day is going,” a woman pondered on Twitter.

snapchat’s down, how am i meant to tell my private story which is full of people who dont care about how my day is going 😔 pic.twitter.com/mgbQUno87i — 🧍🏾‍♀️ (@jamilaxax) October 13, 2021

Yep, everyone migrated to Twitter.

snapchat users coming to twitter to confirm if snapchat is really down pic.twitter.com/I267gGrak7 — tubs•🇬🇭 (@teletubby__) October 13, 2021

