Conservative Activists Jacob Wohl & Jack Burkman Charged With Felony Voter Suppression

Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, a pair of conservative activists infamous for their easily-debunked fraudulent charges against high-profile Democrats, were charged Thursday with felony voter suppression, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

According to Nessel, Wohl and Burkman initiated a series of robocalls that were intended to suppress the vote in targeted urban areas, including Detroit. The calls went to almost 12,000 citizens, according to Nessel’s statement.

They both face four felony charges, which could carry a total of up to 24 years in prison.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Robocalls Tried to Convince Voters That Mail-In Ballots Could Be Used to Track Them for Old Warrants, Credit Card Debts & Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines

According to Nessel’s statement, a state investigation into the robocalls began in August, when reports of them first surfaced. In the calls, the caller would warn voters that if they used mail-in voting, their information would go to a database used by police, as well as credit card companies, and could lead to old warrants being enforced and debts being collected. The same database, the caller claimed, may lead to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to tracking them down and forcing a COVID-19 vaccine on them.

“Any effort to interfere with, intimidate or intentionally mislead Michigan voters will be met with swift and severe consequences,” Nessel said. “This effort specifically targeted minority voters in an attempt to deter them from voting in the November election. We’re all well aware of the frustrations caused by the millions of nuisance robocalls flooding our cell phones and landlines each day, but this particular message poses grave consequences for our democracy and the principles upon which it was built. Michigan voters are entitled to a full, free and fair election in November and my office will not hesitate to pursue those who jeopardize that.”

You can listen to a recording of one of the calls below:

Example of false information being used to suppress voting in DetroitIf you see or hear possible election misinformation, please contact the Michigan Department of State's Bureau of Elections to report it. Call 517-335-3234, email Elections@Michigan.gov or send a private message to one of our official social media accounts. Let’s all work together to keep our elections secure and protect our democracy. 2020-08-27T15:59:10Z

They were each charged with intimidating voters, conspiracy to commit an election law violation, using a computer to intimidate voters contrary to election law and using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy. Both face up to 24 years on the charges, Nessel said.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Trump Supporter Attacks Local Reporter Outside Minnesota Rally