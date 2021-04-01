Joe Rogan Is About to Make a Major Splash in His New City

Joe Rogan is buying a building in his new home city of Austin, Texas, and is planning to open a comedy club there, according to a report from Austonia. The popular podcast host, standup comic and UFC commentator moved to the city in 2020 from Los Angeles, California, where he had lived for more than two decades.

Rogan, who had been a mainstay in the LA comedy scene, has talked about turning Austin into a comedy hotspot. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogan has performed multiple times alongside comedians like Dave Chappelle, at Stubb’s in Austin. Rogan, who has performed standup since the late 1980s, is now planning on opening his own club, according to the report. Austonia reported multiple source confirmed Rogan is opening the new comedy club.

Austonia, a local news site, reported Rogan will be buying the One World Theatre at 7701 Bee Cave Road. He will be partnering with a fellow comedian, Adam Eget, to run the new comedy club, which does not yet have a name, the news site reports. The building has been home to the One World Theatre since 1999, according to Austonia.

The One World Theatre Is About a 10-Minute Drive From Rogan’s New $14.4 Million Home

The One World Theatre building is about a 10-minute drive from Rogan’s $14.4 million mansion, according to Austonia. It is about 20 minutes outside of downtown Austin. The owners of the One World Theatre, Hartt and Nada Stearns, did not respond to requests for comment from Heavy or Austonia. Rogan has also not commented about the report. The theater has been used for concerts, dance performances, theatrical performances and children’s productions, Austonia reports.

The property was assessed at $2.64 million in 2020, according to Travis County Appraisal District records. It is currently owned by BCAC Acquisition LLC.

“According to the Travis County Appraisal District, the property is on its second foreclosure and likely sustained damages due to the winter storm,” Austonia reported. According to its website, the. venue is scheduled to host concerts in May and June 2021 and is also available for weddings, events and dinner shows. On Facebook, One World Theatre wrote, “One World Theatre is Austin’s original “green-built” venue nestled in the hills of West Austin. Showcasing an eclectic mix of world-renowned performers, One World Theatre is as unique as the artists they present.”

The Facebook page also says:

Every year we present a variety of artists from America and from around the world; we stage one, to up to three performances per week. Most of our performances are at our elegant Tuscan-style villa which is located 10 minutes west of downtown Austin. Our unique location makes of our venue beautiful, as well as convenient for a great night of entertainment. At One World Theatre you will experience music unlike anywhere before. Our state-of-the-art amenities are catered to provide you with a great show; every seat in our venue is special. Also we have a full service bar filled with premium selections of beer, wine and mixed drinks. Drink Specials are now offered at each show. Come as early as 90 minutes before showtime to enjoy everything our venue has to offer, from pre concert entertainment, to a marvelous view, our venue is the right place for you to wind down.

Rogan Has Talked on His Podcast About Opening a Comedy Club: ‘It’ll Be Fun for All of Us’

Is a Texas Comedy Club in Joe Rogan's Future?Taken from JRE #1523 w/Joey Diaz and Brian Redban: youtu.be/INSy7D2LBfU 2020-08-12T19:15:00Z

Rogan has talked about opening up a comedy club in Austin on his podcast, which often features guests who are fellow standup comedians. Rogan and his friends in the comedy world have also talked about making Austin into hub for comedy.

Rogan talking to his comedian friends Joey Diaz and Brian Redban, said he would “most likely” be opening a comedy club in Austin. “Why not? It will be fun for all of us,” Rogan told them.

Rogan said on his podcast, “The best way to be free is not to be connected to the Hollywood machine because the Hollywood machine is all woke now. It’s completely ridiculous and everyone’s full of shit. What we need is a machine that we create ourselves.”

He told fellow comedian Ron White during a September 2020 podcast episode, “The idea is if we open a club—when we open up a club I should say—is to have these local guys come in, pump them up, let people know there’s a real scene here and help them. Not just Austin comics but from everywhere, bring them into this place and have this be a hub.”

While living in Los Angeles, Rogan would often perform at The Comedy Store. Eget, who Austonia reported will be partnering with Rogan to run the new Austin comedy club, is the talent coordinator at The Comedy Store. Eget could not be reached for comment by Heavy about the reports about the plans for a Texas club.

