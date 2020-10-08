Kamala Harris’ Side-Eye Expressions at Pence Trending During Debate

Senator Kamala Harris is known for her animated expressions during debates. During the Vice Presidential Debate, many people are talking on Twitter about the side-eye she’s been giving Vice President Mike Pence during the debate.

Her Side-Eye Moments Are Getting A Lot of Attention on Twitter

Ana Navarro-Cardenas of CNN tweeted: “Damn. @KamalaHarris shading Mike Pence with these looks, is giving me life.”

Damn.@KamalaHarris shading Mike Pence with these looks, is giving me life. pic.twitter.com/2DS7uTnJML — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 8, 2020

Kamala’s side eye is my mood for the rest of 2020. pic.twitter.com/fomNLS47TL — Kayla Lynch (@kayla__lynch) October 8, 2020

Some said those moments were their favorite part of the debate. On Twitter, viewer Vanessa Richardson shared the photo below and wrote: “Seeing Pence’s reflection while Kamala gives him the side-eye has been my favorite part.”

Seeing Pence’s reflection while Kamala gives him the side-eye has been my favorite part. #VPDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/2x2KgUsnDR — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) October 8, 2020

One of the major side-eye moments happened when Harris said, “We used to have a country that believed in science. That invested in science.”

#VPDebate THE SIDE EYE when @KamalaHarris said "We used to have a country that believed in science. That invested in science" pic.twitter.com/RsYu5o7T5k — Nicole the Pengologist (@Pengologist) October 8, 2020

Some compared her side-eye expressions to Michelle Obama’s inauguration expressions.

Kamala’s “are you kidding me?!” face is on par with Michelle’s inauguration side eye. Icons. — not petty (she/her) (@hannahch1ng) October 8, 2020

Damn @KamalaHarris could debate with side-eye looks alone — Chi Chi Wu (@ChiChiWu8) October 8, 2020

Kamala’s side eye and smirk are simply the best tonight #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/e467Mgy1B9 — Tim Dutton (@TimDutton_) October 8, 2020

“There was a time when our country believed in science” and then the best side eye of the century from @KamalaHarris to Pence #VPDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/9pmm3ZFqnd — John Beale (@jtbeale) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris’s side eye is a MOOD#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/VFdiacHAlQ — Richard Sunny (@soleado_ricardo) October 8, 2020

One person wrote: “Kamala with the side eye all night. She wins on facial expressions alone #VPDebates”

Kamala with the side eye all night. She wins on facial expressions alone #VPDebates pic.twitter.com/rAKvwV0Ezh — The Bravo Mess (@TheBravoMess) October 8, 2020

This is now a Kamala's Side Eye stan account until the end of the election. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/reF1684CPi — Kamala's Side Eye (@ItsTiffanieb) October 8, 2020

While Her Expressions Are Getting Attention, Others Are Wondering if Pence Has Pink Eye

But while people can’t stop talking about her expressions, they also can’t stop wondering if Pence has pink eye.

What’s wrong with Pence’s eye? Anyone else seeing this? You know, pink eye is a sign of Covid-19.#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/aZGGR2VfJH — Lady Liviana 🌊 (@RomulanX) October 8, 2020

Some are sharing photos and wondering if it’s a coronavirus symptom.

I think Mike Pence has pink eye pic.twitter.com/sONwudDbtS — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) October 8, 2020

According to WebMD, pink eye can be a coronavirus symptom. It’s not known of Pence has pink eye. One study of 38 patients with COVID-19 found that 12 had pink eye. Researcher Dr. Liang Liang said: “Some COVID-19 patients have ocular symptoms, and maybe novel coronaviruses are present in the conjunctival secretions of patients with COVID-19.”