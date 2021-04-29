PHOTOS: Kamala Harris’ Suit at State of the Union Address

Vice President Kamala Harris took a historic seat behind President Joe Biden alongside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the Joint Address to Congress. Twitter users were quick to point out an elbow bump between Pelosi and Harris, and Harris’ pantsuit.

Harris’ seat is to the right of Biden during his speech, and Pelosi is seated to his right. It was the first time two women were seated behind the president during the State of the Union address, according to CNN.

Biden’s Joint Address to Congress is being held in the U.S. House of Representatives at 9 p.m. Eastern time April 28, 2021 on the eve of his 100th day in office. You can watch the State of the Union 2021 here.

“We’ve arrived at the Capitol,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “Looking forward to the President’s address.”

Harris & Pelosi Wore Masks & Elbow-Bumped as They Took Their Seats at the State of the Union Address

Twitter users took note of Harris and Pelosi’s elbow bump as they took their seats behind Biden. Many people also raved on social media about Harris’ suit. Some also debated the color of the vice president’s suit, questioning whether it was cream, white, tan or pink. One thing most social media users agreed on was that the look was stunning.

“Okay but I really want Kamala’s pant suit,” Bri Carter wrote on Twitter.

“Just to be petty and sexist for a minute, I love the color of Kamala’s suit. Is it winter white or light pink?” Laurie O’Brien wrote on Twitter. “I promise to mention Biden’s tie.”

“yes. but can we take a moment for Kamala’s suit color?” another person wrote on Twitter.

“Oh my God! Can we talk a little bit about Kamala’s ensemble?” another person wrote. “Pale peach pant suit with a champagne tank and that gorgeous pearl and gold cuff necklace. She is mezmerizing. You go, girl!”

Others questioned where Harris got her suit and who designed her look.

“I know it’s not about the outfits… but can we just acknowledge Kamala’s peach suit?!? Flawless,” Nathalia Ramos wrote on Twitter.

“Kamala’s suit is blush pink, yes? #PresidentialAddress” another person wrote.

Many people spoke about the significance of two women seated behind the president for the first time.

“History,” Senator Chuck Schumer wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of Harris and Pelosi.

Senator Elizabeth Warren also wrote about Harris and Pelosi’s seats on the dais.

“Tonight, for the first time in American history, two women will be up at the dais for a president’s address to Congress,” she wrote. “I hope little girls everywhere will be watching—and dreaming big.”

Harris Wore a Symbolic White Pantsuit to Deliver Her Victory Speech

Harris wore white during her victory speech, a nod to the suffragette movement.

The Guardian reported, “White is an official color of the women’s movement (along with green, gold and purple). Suffragettes were encouraged to attend marches wearing white in the early 1900s, and photos from the time show women wearing white dresses.”

Hillary Clinton wore a white pants suit to former President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and wore a white suit earlier when she accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination in 2016. Her supporters also donned pants suits to show their support for Clinton on Election Day 2016. The clothing choice was seen as a nod to the suffragist movement.

AnOther Magazine took note of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez choosing a white pantsuit on the day she was sworn into Congress. The magazine reported that white was seen “as a form of political resistance…dating all the way back to Britain’s Suffragettes at the turn of the 20th century.”