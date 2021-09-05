Kate Quigley: Comedian Hospitalized, Fuquan Johnson Dead

Kate Quigley is a comedian/model who was hospitalized in critical condition after a get=together that led to the overdose death of comedian Fuquan Johnson, TMZ is reporting.

According to the entertainment news site, Quigley and Johnson weren’t the only people affected; two others also died, although their names weren’t released.

Quigley has dated Darius Rucker, the frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish, according to Page Six.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Cocaine Laced With Fentanyl Is Believed to Have Caused the Deaths & Hospitalization, TMZ Reports

According to TMZ, the get-together was attended by Quigley and Johnson and it was at a residence next door where Quigley has resided and the 911 call came from.

The police showed up and found Johnson and two other people dead and Quigley in critical condition. TMZ says it’s not clear what her condition is now and tht cocaine “laced with fentanyl” is alleged to be the culprit.

TMZ reported that it’s not clear if the LAPD’s homicide unit will get involved.

2. Quigley & Rucker Found ‘Love in Quarantine’ But Are No Longer Dating, Reports Say

According to a September 2020 Page Six report, Quigley and Rucker had found love “in quarantine.”

That July, Rucker and his wife Beth announced they were splitting after a 20-year marriage, Page Six reported. That article referred to Quigley as “The ‘Date Fails’ podcast host,” and said she was flaunting her relationship with Rucker on social media.

That September, she tweeted, “My boyfriend is a dolphins fan. Now I get why he likes me so much. He has a thing for lost causes.”

Quigley & Rucker Are No Longer Dating, His Rep Told TMZ.

3. Quigley Has an OnlyFans Page & Refers to Herself as a ‘Bikini Bomber’ on Twitter

Quigley’s Twitter page refers to her as “Comedian. Savage. Empath. Bikini Bomber. All around good guy. Peep my pod #DateFAILS.”

She also has an OnlyFans account. On OnlyFans, she calls herself, “comedian who isnt ugly.” Her top post, on August 5, read, “Im obsessed with this bikini 👙!!!!!!!!!!!,” but you have to subscribe to see more.

Her most recent tweet came on September 2, 2021, and was a joke on a monkey’s private parts. “See fellas?! It’s about confidence, not size!!!!” she wrote.

She has 170,000 followers on Instagram. A lot of her posts focused around sexual jokes or glamour shots, including in bikinis.

4. Quigley, Who Grew Up in Ohio, Was Inspired by a Character on ‘Saved by the Bell’

Quigley grew up in Canton, Ohio, where she watched the character Zack Morris in Saved by the Bell, she said in a 2016 interview with the Naples Daily News.

“As a kid, I said, ‘I want to be him. He’s cool, he’s funny,'” she told the newspaper. “Then I started to become more popular in school by being funny.”

At that time, she was performing stand-up comedy at Off The Hook Comedy Club in North Naples. She expressed an admiration for comedienne Joan Rivers as well.

5. Quigley Got Her Start at Open Mic Nights in Chicago

According to the Naples Daily News, Quigley studied theater at the Chicago College of Performing Arts, trying out open mic nights.

“I started to realize I liked making people laugh the most,” she said to the newspaper. “That was my favorite thing.”

According to that profile story, she is divorced, has lived in Southern California, and appeared on TV shows like The Office. She also hosted the 2016 AVN Awards, which the Daily News described as the “Oscars for the porn industry.” She once worked in a bar as a Miller Lite girl, the article states.

