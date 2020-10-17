Katherine Klyce & Elisa Wheeler Update: John ‘Jack’ Wheeler’s Wives Today

Katherine Klyce was John “Jack” Wheeler’s second wife. She last saw her late husband on December 26, 2010. Wheeler was killed a few days later and found dead in Delaware. Wheeler had two children, twins John Parsons Wheeler IV and Katherine Marie Wheeler, from his first marriage to Elisa Wheeler. Klyce, 74, had two daughters from her first marriage, daughters Byrd and Meriwether.

Around the time of her husband’s death, Klyce gave multiple interviews. Since then however, Klyce has maintained a low-profile.

Klyce Was Described as a ‘Diminutive Woman & Transplanted Southerner’ in a Washington Post Feature

Wheeler's widow, son discuss the case [Delaware Online News Video]Katherine Klyce, widow of John Wheeler III, and son John Wheeler IV, talk about his mysterious death. (5/11/11) Camera: Daniel Sato Editor: Daniel Sato 2011-05-11T14:07:14Z

Online records show that Klyce is a native of Tennessee. In May 2017, a Washington Post feature on Wheeler’s case described Klyce as a “diminutive woman and transplanted Southerner.”

Wheeler murder a 'horrible shock'Old friend Richard Radez talks about the mysterious murder of military expert John Wheeler, found dead in a landfill. 2011-01-05T01:50:45Z

When Klyce last saw her husband, the pair had a dispute after Wheeler refused to go to her cousin’s wedding in Cambridge, Massachusetts, she told Slate in February 2011. At the time, Klyce was based in the couple’s New York City home, where the couple divided their time.

Klyce Founded a Cambodian Silk Importing Business in 2004

Klyce said in the Slate interview that she was treated like a criminal by investigators at the time. In the same interview, Kylce said that she founded a Cambodian silk importing company, Takeo Textiles, in 2004. According to Klyce’s LinkedIn page, she is the owner of Katherine Klyice International LLC in New York City. In April 2011, The Daily Press reported that Klyce maintained a condo in the Harlem section of New York City on account of her import business.

Investigating the mysterious death of John Wheeler [Delaware Online News Video]On New Year's Eve, the body of Pentagon insider John Wheeler was discovered at the Cherry Island landfill in Wilmington. Witnesses and surveillance footage reveal where he was several days before his death. (1/5/11) Camera: Daniel Sato, Damian Giletto, John J. Jankowski Jr. Editor: Ashley Barnas 2011-01-05T23:38:08Z

In May 2015, Klyce was present, along with other members of her family at a ceremony to honor Wheeler.

Klyce’s Niece Was Stabbed More Than 50 Times in an Horrific 1995 Murder

In 1995, Klyce’s niece, Emily Klyce Fisher, was killed after she was stabbed more than 50 times by a man named Alfred Turner. Klyce spoke about the horrific murder in a 2007 feature in Memphis Magazine. Klyce told the magazine that earlier that year, she had flown in from her home in Delaware to attend Turner’s parole hearing. Turner was denied parole.

John P. Wheeler was honored on Delaware's inaugural Vietnam Veterans Day 2011-03-31T14:57:13Z

Klyce is also quoted as saying, “Since the last trial, I’ve thought that if I had never left Memphis, Emily’s murder would never have happened. A friend calls that magical thinking.” The article finished with Klyce saying, “I still want Emily to be alive, here, now.”

Wheeler’s First Wife, Elisa, Is an Ordained Reverand

John Wheeler's Mysterious Death "Not Likely Homicide"Criminologist Casey Jordan spoke with Lauren Wanko on the possible other scenarios, outside of investigator's homicide claim, that lead to John Wheeler's mysterious death. 2011-01-10T22:12:18Z

The Washington Post reported in 1989 that Kylce’s first wife, Elisa, was ordained as an Episcopal price at St. Columba’s Church in Northwest. His first wife’s maiden name was Deportes. The couple told the Post in the feature that both of their children had been born with health issues. Their daughter had a seizure shortly after being born and their son had a heart murmur.

The Daily Press reported in 1997 that Elisa Wheeler was a theological graduate of Virginia Theological Seminary. Wheeler is reported to have served in Washington D.C., Maryland, South Carolina and Virginia.

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here