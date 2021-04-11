Liliana Carrillo: California Mother Accused of Murdering 3 Toddlers

Liliana Carrillo is a California mother accused of murdering her three children in Los Angeles. Police say the three children are believed to each be under age 5.

According to CBS Local, the children were ages 6-months-old, 2-years-old and 3-years-old. Multiple news reports said that the children were stabbed to death, but the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that the cause of death is not yet clear.

The Los Angeles Police Department wrote on its Twitter page on April 10, 2021, “We can confirm Liliana Carrillo is the mother of the three children who were killed, and she is considered the sole suspect in this case.”

We can confirm Liliana Carrillo is the mother of the three children who were killed, and she is considered the sole suspect in this case. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

“It’s so sad,” said Mishal Hashima, who lives nearby, to CBS Local. “Three children under the age of 3. What kind of person can do that?”

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Took Carrillo Into Custody After a Massive Manhunt

UPDATE: Liliana Carrillo has been taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County. https://t.co/AhMdgVTG9d — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

Police sought Carrillo in a massive manhunt. She was eventually detained in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County.

In another statement on Twitter, LAPD wrote, “The cause of death has yet to be determined, as well as a motive. At this time we are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in this case, a female Hispanic 30 years old named Liliana Carrillo.”

They released a photo of Carrillo.

Police later wrote in an update, “Liliana Carrillo has been taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County.” Police earlier wrote, “We are receiving reports that she just committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and might be driving in a stolen Silver Toyota pickup license J258T0. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 213-486-6890 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online.”

“She did a horrific crime here,” said LAPD Lieutenant Ben Fernandes to CBS Local, “then followed it up by another crime north of here. And it’s those behaviors that ultimately got her caught.”

Police Say the Kids’ Grandmother Found the Three Children Dead, All Believed to be Under Age 5, Inside an Apartment

Three young children found dead in a Reseda apartment building. Their 30-year-old mother has been captured and arrested in connection with the murders. 4pm @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/ylMbO6r2Ph — Amy Powell (@abc7amy) April 10, 2021

In one of their first statements, police wrote, “Today at about 9:30 AM, West Valley Patrol Officers responded to the 8000 block of Reseda Blvd for a radio call involving a possible death at one of the apartments. The officers went inside an apartment and discovered 3 children at scene.”

They wrote, “LA City Fire Department personnel pronounced all 3 children deceased at scene. Investigators from Robbery-Homicide Division and Juvenile Division will be conducting this investigation. The children all appear to be under the age of 5 years old.”

The children were discovered by their grandmother, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One of the Children Was Described as a ‘Perfect Angel’

Sidewalk along apartments on 8000 block of Reseda Blvd. blocked as police investigate deaths of three children. #reseda pic.twitter.com/CZ3O8QM0tA — Ryan Carter (@ryinie) April 10, 2021

Elizabeth Cuevas, a neighbor, told The Times that one of the children was a “sweet little girl” who once asked to pet her dog.

“She was a perfect little angel,” she said. “She was precious beyond what you could imagine.”

She told the Times that she believed the other children were boys. She thought the children were loved before the crime.

The slayings occurred in Reseda, which is a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. The motive is not yet clear.

READ NEXT: The Death of William O’Neal, the FBI Informant in Fred Hampton Case