Makenze Evans is Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s wife.

In September 2020, online rumors surfaced that Cameron, 34, was married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s granddaughter. Elizabeth Kuhn, the communications director for Cameron’s office, confirmed to Heavy that the rumor is “untrue.”

McConnell has three daughters, Porter, Claire and Eleanor. Makenze Evans’ mother is not named Porter, Claire or Eleanor. All of his children were born during the Kentucky senator’s first marriage to Sherrill Redmon which lasted between 1968 and 1980. McConnell married his current site, Elaine Chao, in February 1993. Chao has spoken publicly about her regrets at not having children of her own.

Cameron married Evans, 27, in a ceremony in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 3. An online wedding gift registry shows that the couple was originally supposed to be married on September 19, 2020. The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that McConnell was in attendance at the wedding. The article referred to Cameron as McConnell’s “protege.” The wedding was a “small, private outdoor ceremony in Louisville,” according to the report. The marriage is Cameron’s second. Between 2015 and 2017, Cameron was married to a woman named Elizabeth.

Cameron became internationally famous in September 2020 after a grand jury failed to recommend charges for the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor, 26, dead in March 2020. One of the three officers, Brett Hankison, is facing three counts of wanton endangerment after bullets fired traveled into one of Taylor’s neighbor’s apartments. Cameron and Evans came under criticism for hosting an engagement party in June 2020 amid nationwide protests following the deaths of Taylor and of George Floyd.

In a letter to the Oldham Era newspaper in Oldham County, Kentucky, in June 2020, Evans identified herself as a 5th-grade teacher in the area. Evans wrote about adjusting to life teaching remotely and teaching students about how to be responsible with technology. Evans also said that she completed Google Certified Education training, which was paid for by the school district.

At the time of writing, Evans has deleted all of her tweets. Evans’ Instagram profile has been set to private. The only information visible from the page is a biblical quote from Lamentations 3:21-23, “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases.”

Evans graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2015. During her time at the school, Evans was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority.

