Marylue Wigglesworth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marylue Wigglesworth is a Mays Landing, New Jersey, woman who is accused of murdering her husband, David Wigglesworth, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office wrote in a statement posted to LinkedIn and Twitter.

According to the prosecutor’s statement, officers found David B. Wigglesworth dead at a residence on December 25, 2022, Christmas Day.

David Wigglesworth was involved in leadership in his community, including on a local planning board, a 2015 Mays Landing Neighborhood Plan for Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, New Jersey, said.

The motive was not released.

1. David Wigglesworth Died of an ‘Apparent Gunshot Wound,’ Prosecutors Say

The prosecutor’s office statement says that David Wigglesworth died of “an apparent gunshot wound.”

“On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, of Mays Landing, NJ was charged and arrested for the murder of her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, also of Mays Landing,” the prosecutor’s office statement reads.

According to the statement, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 10:19 p.m., the Township of Hamilton Police Department “responded to a residence on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Rd., for an injured male.”

David Wigglesworth was “pronounced deceased at the scene,” the prosecutor’s office wrote in the statement.

2. Marylue Wigglesworth Is Now Accused of Murder in Connection With the Death

According to the prosecutor’s statement, the investigation “resulted in the arrest of Marylue Wigglesworth for murder. Mrs. Wigglesworth was taken into custody and lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.”

The statement explains: “This continues to be an active and cooperative investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Township of Hamilton Police Department.”

The prosecutor’s office noted in the statement: “These charges are merely an accusation and not proof of guilt. In all criminal cases, a charged defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

The office requested in the statement that “anyone with information about this incident or other crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the prosecutor’s office website and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.”

3. David Wigglesworth Was Described as a ‘Community Leader’ Involved in Local Politics

New Jersey 101.5 described the husband as a “57-year-old community leader.” The site reported that David Wigglesworth was involved in politics, losing a 2019 election for the Township Committee as a Republican.

The site reported that David Wigglesworth “also served on the Planning Board and volunteered for The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.”

The Mays Landing Neighborhood Plan for Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, New Jersey, prepared for the Hamilton Township Planning Board, says that David Wigglesworth was the board’s chairman in 2015.

A LinkedIn page in David Wigglesworth’s name described him as a “Wireman at IBEW local #351.”

4. An ‘Altercation’ Preceded the Shooting, Reports Say

The Press of Atlantic City reported that, according to court records, the couple was in an “altercation” before the shooting.

The newspaper reported that a court affidavit accused Marylue Wigglesworth of calling 911 and saying “she’d been in a fight.”

Police found David Wigglesworth dead in a bedroom along with a handgun, the newspaper reported, citing court records.

The affidavit accuses Marylue Wigglesworth of telling officers she shot her husband, according to Press of Atlantic City.

Heavy has contacted the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office seeking the affidavit.

5. The Couple Have a Son & Presented a Happy Demeanor on Social Media

Marylue Wigglesworth’s Facebook page describes her as a self-employed house cleaner and includes pictures with her husband and son. The page is in the name Mary Wigglesworth.

Just 11 weeks ago, Marylue Wigglesworth shared a photo collage on her Instagram page showing her with her husband and writing, “Happy Birthday to my husband love you.” An Instagram photo shows them going out to dinner.

David Wigglesworth’s last post on Facebook showed him grilling a steak.