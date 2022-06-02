Michael Louis,Tulsa Mass Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Louis was named as the suspect who shot and killed four people in a mass shooting at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The suspect is also deceased. The nation’s latest mass shooting occurred on June 1, 2022, on the hospital’s second floor, which houses an orthopedic center. According to online records, the suspect has also gone by the names Michael Louis Baptiste and Michelet Louis Baptiste.

He was targeted an orthopedic surgeon named Dr. Preston Phillips, who was among the victims, police said in a news conference.

Police say the victims may be a mix of hospital workers and visitors. The mass shooting comes as the nation reels from mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

“UPDATE — we now have 5 dead, including the shooter, in the active shooter situation at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus,” Tulsa police tweeted. Initially, police wrote that four people were deceased, but they updated that estimate.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Shooter Died at the Scene of a Likely Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Police Say

Police say the entire active shooter situation unfolded over the span of just a few minutes; by the end of it, the shoo0ter had taken his own life, they believe.

Eric Dalgleish, deputy chief of the Tulsa Police Department, said in a news conference that the shooting was limited to the second floor. He said no officers were injured.

Tulsa police wrote in a statement on Twitter, “Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a ma armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation.”

Police confirmed that the “shooter is dead.” They wrote, “Officers are currently going thfough every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries and potentially multiple casualties.”

2. The Suspect Used Both a Rifle & Handgun During the Mass Shooting, Police Say

The suspect was a Black male, estimated age 35 to 40., police initially said. He had a handgun and a rifle, according to the first description provided by police.

Louis was 45 and from a family in New Jersey with Haitian roots, records show. An old LinkedIn page in his name said he worked in information technology and as a health desk analyst.

A woman who is a physician is also listed as living at the Muskogee home, according to online records, but it’s not clear whether she has any bearing on the situation. She practices family medicine, according to her Oklahoma license.

Dalgleish said the active shooter call came in at 4:52 p.m. Officers arrived at the location in three minutes. They made contact with victims and the suspect at 5:01 p.m. Both weapons were fired at the scene.

The officers heard shots in the building, directing them to the second floor, according to Dalgleish.

“There is an orthopedic center, an orthopedic office, there, but I’m unaware if that occupies the whole floor, or if there are other offices on the floor,” he said. He added that this office was :at least part of the scene.”

3. Police Were Investigating a Possible Bomb in a House in Muskogee

The Muskogee Police Department wrote on Facebook that it was notified of a possible bomb inside a home.

They wrote:

We have been notified by Tulsa PD of a possible bomb inside a residence located at Park Place North. We are asking residence in that area to shelter in place at this time and we will be coming door to door to make contact with you.

Please avoid the Country Club area at this time as it is a very active scene and additional traffic could hinder first responders at this time. We will update when information becomes available.

KTUL-TV reported that the residence in question was at 3325 Park Place North in Muskogee.

The victims could be a combination of employees and visitors, police said, adding that they do not believe the suspect was wearing body armor.

No explosives were found, according to Muskogee Now.

Louis’s niece told Daily Beast, “Tulsa Police called me and verified that it’s my uncle. We are so distraught.” She said the crime left her disgusted and insisted no one in the family had exhibited such behavior in the past.

4. Louis Was Upset About a Past Surgery Performed by a Victim, Dr. Preston Phillips

Police initially said they aren’t sure yet whether the suspect was specifically targeted someone. However, they now believe that he targeted an orthopedic surgeon named Dr. Preston Phillips because of a past surgery and left a note articulating that motive.

Earlier, scanner traffic also indicated the suspect was looking for a specific doctor, Dr. Phillips. Dr. Preston Phillips, MD is a Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OKlahoma, according to Health Grades.

According to Muskogee Now, “Information from multiple sources — but still unconfirmed by any official sources — is that the alleged shooter killed an orthopedic surgeon in Tulsa for allegedly botching a surgery on the alleged shooter’s wife.” However, it later turned out that the surgery was performed on Louis himself, not his wife.

According to what Tulsa City Council Member Jamye Fowler told CNN, Louis was looking for a specific doctor.

“The shooter could not find this physician, and that elicited you know, his behavior at the shootings.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum of Tulsa said in the news conference: “This has been the facility more than any other that has worked to save the lives of people in this city,” Mr. Bynum said. He praised “the broad range of first responders today who did not hesitate to respond to this act of violence.”

5. One Survivor Was Found Locked in a Closet

According to police, they went floor-to-floor and office-to-office. They found a witness, described as a potential victim, locked in a closet.

The entire active shooter situation took place over four minutes, authorities said.

