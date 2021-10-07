Where to Watch Peru vs Chile World Cup Qualifier in US

Peru will host Chile at the Estadio Nacional in Lima in a crucial match in World Cup Qualifying. This match faces two teams in one of the biggest rivalries in South American football.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (9 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Peru vs Chile and every CONMEMBOL World Cup qualifier exclusively on FuboTV.

You’ll need to sign up for either the “Latino Plus” base package, or the “Fubo Starter” base package plus “CONMEBOL & More” add-on to watch:

Watch on FuboTV

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Peru vs Chile live on the FuboTV app (on the fubo Sports Network 2 or Eliminatorias CONMEBOL 1 channels), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Peru vs Chile Preview

Many around the world look at Brazil vs Argentina as one of the biggest rivalries in world football, but that rivalry might pale in comparison to the history and intensity of “Chi-Pe” or The Clásico of the Pacific.

But this match has a lot at stake as it pits two teams that find themselves on eat outside looking in when it comes to getting to Qatar. Peru and Chile find themselves in seventh and eighth respectively and a win combined with other results can propel them back into the race.

Peru has their entire team present and was able to work on Tuesday. Gareca made a 30-man callup and has some issues pending to deal with. One of them is to discuss matters with Boca Juniors defender Carlos Zambrano. Gareca talked about the fact that he needs to have a conversation with the former Eintracht Frankfurt man about his recent form with the national team, especially after being sent off against Brazil.

Now the big issues lie in the health of Seattle Sounders man Raúl Ruidíaz and Atlas defender Anderson Santamaria. These two underwent MRI’s to find out the extent of their injuries.

If there is a bit of good news for Peruvian fans is that La Bicolor can count on Club América man Pedro Aquino in midfield as well as their all-time leading goalscorer Paolo Guerrero.

Chile have not won in qualifiers since last year when they defeated Peru 2-0 in Santiago. They will be missing three players for this encounter. Martín Lasarte will be without Edu Vargas and Eugenio Mena. These last two were excluded from the callup due to injury.

Francisco Sierralta will also be out. The Chilean FA confirmed that the Watford defender did not fly with the national team to Peru as he is still suffering from a knock that he suffered last weekend against Leeds United. He stayed in England in order to be able to recover. For this reason he was excluded from the team on Tuesday.

But the biggest absence will be felt in this match in Arturo Vidal. “The King” will be out for the Peru match as he will have to serve a one-match suspension but will be back for the last two matches of this qualifying phase. The Inter man finds himself in hot water once again as a video has come of him where he was apparently inebriated after partying in Italy.

https://twitter.com/DuplosCL/status/1445443651740442630?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1445443651740442630%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-32627594162507285784.ampproject.net%2F2109272305001%2Fframe.html

Vidal was the lone goalscorer in the 2-0 victory against Peru last November and will be missed in this match.

Yet what could be the biggest blow to La Roja could be that of Bayer Leverkusen man Charles Aranguiz.

This is the conundrum where Lasarte finds himself in as he might have Tomás Alarcón, Pablo Galdames, Diego Valdés or even Luis Jiménez as possible replacements for Aranguiz should he not be able to play.

In the meantime, one has to see how both Union Española man Bastián Yánez and Francisco Sierralta will be used. At this stage, he will be highly doubtful for the match in Lima.

Peru probable XI: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Pedro Aquino, Yoshimar Yotún, Sergio Peña; Edison Flores, Cristián Cueva, Paolo Guerrero

Chile probable XI: Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Enzo Roco; Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz, Erick Pulgar, Jean Meneses, Ben Brereton Díaz, Alexis Sanchez

Head to Head:

Previous Matches: 83

Peru Wins:23

Chile Wins: 46

Draws 14