No San Antonio Airport Active Shooter After Evacuation Reports Hit Twitter

Unconfirmed reports of a possible active shooter at the San Antonio airport in Texas hit Twitter. However, authorities say there is not an active shooter, and there is no current threat to the public. However, there was an officer-involved shooting. The airport was locked down as a result.

“There is a confirmed officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd. There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the Airport has been put on lock down. No other injuries are reported,” police wrote on Twitter.

There is a confirmed officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd. There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the Airport has been put on lock down. No other injuries are reported. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) April 15, 2021

The Shooting Led to a Panic at the Airport

Sanjay Kirpalani, whose Twitter page says he’s a veteran sports journalist, wrote on Twitter on the afternoon of April 15, 2021, “Just had to evacuate from San Antonio airport bc of an active shooter inside. Heart is still racing, but glad to be safe for the moment. Make sure you tell your loved ones that you love them.”

Keep in mind that, in the early stages of fast-breaking situations, the first details and even witness accounts can be wrong. In this case, the situation was just breaking and authorities have not yet weighed in.

A woman named Angie Flores wrote, “My Boyfriend was San Antonio Airport and Someone was driving the wrong way. This happen right before active shooter. Everyone be careful!!!”

Leo Tynan wrote, “San Antonio Airport under active shooter lockdown. We are on tarmac in SW airlines plane at gate, holding, unable to leave. We are safe. Captain keeping us apprised.”

A woman named Kendall wrote, “An active shooter in San Antonio Airport and I can hear my friend crying and I see people’s face… terrified. Like I just can’t understand how someone wants to cause that much fear into people. She’s ok right now !”