Stimulus Package 2: Mnuchin & Meadows Urge Repurposing PPP Money

With no clear path to another round of coronavirus relief before the upcoming presidential election, two White House officials are urging Congressional lawmakers to put aside their political differences and find a common ground.

On October 11, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows addressed House and Senate members in a joint statement, expressing the need for a bipartisan bill tailored toward school and airline assistance, extended federal unemployment benefits and another round of direct stimulus checks.

The pair called on legislators to repurpose unused funds from the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program, passed under the CARES Act back in March.

“Now is the time for us to come together and immediately vote on a bill to allow us to spend the unused Paycheck Protection Program funds while we continue to work toward a comprehensive package,” Mnuchin and Meadows said.

Letter from Secretary @stevenmnuchin1 and @WhiteHouse Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to Members of Congress on the stimulus negotiations ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KJp61eZNph — Monica Crowley (@TreasurySpox) October 11, 2020

Negotiations have yet again stalled after both Republicans and Democrats dismissed the White House’s recent $1.8 trillion proposal to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to The Washington Post.

Mnuchin and Meadows said lawmakers cannot rest until “we get everyone back to work,” noting that “certain parts of the economy are still in need of additional support.”

They also blamed House Democrats for the deadlock, criticizing Pelosi’s unwillingness to compromise on “many different White House proposals.”

“The House has passed two separate partisan bills instead of compromising with us on bipartisan legislation like we have done in the past,” they stated. “We will continue to try to work with Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer.”

In September, House Democrats began drafting an updated $2.2 trillion HEROES Act, a slightly smaller bill from their initial $3 trillion proposal. The overall price tag for the next round of relief has been a major sticking point among negotiators, with several failed attempts to pass Democrats’ revised HEROES Act, Mnuchin’s $1.6 trillion counterproposal and Senate Republicans’ former “skinny bill.”

“It is not just about the topline member, but also about legislation that can be passed by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Trump,” Mnuchin and Meadows continued.

“The all-or-nothing approach is an unacceptable response to the American people.”

Here’s what you need to know:

About $130 Billion are Leftover From the First Round of PPP Relief

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow previously disclosed that there is roughly $130 billion “sloshing around” from the first round of PPP, which offers loans to small businesses struggling as a result of the pandemic.

He told Fox Business last month that the leftover money can be repurposed for targeted relief, including testing efforts, school masks and extending the PPP, claiming, “our side has an efficient targeted assistance package, stuff we think is necessary.”

More than 5.2 million loans were approved by the Small Business Administration during the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program, according to Fox Business. With a total cumulative value of $525 billion, roughly $130 billion have not yet been used, the outlet continued.

Kudlow Says Negotiations Aren’t ‘Dead at All’

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says he doesn’t think the stimulus deal is dead, despite President Trump’s $1.8 trillion proposal facing opposition from Senate GOP. “I think if an agreement can be reached, they will go along with it” https://t.co/Viunv4eaxp #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/RNV1O8GzSr — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 11, 2020

On Sunday, October 11, Kudlow expressed stimulus hope on CNN’s State of the Union that Senate Republicans would be willing to settle if a compromise can be reached.

“I don’t think it is dead at all,” the economic adviser said. “If an agreement can be reached, [Senate Republicans] will go along with it.”

READ NEXT: Dexamethasone: What Is the Steroid Trump Is Taking to Battle COVID-19?