Supernatural Creature Walking on Bridge Video Goes Viral

A very weird supernatural creature walking on bridge video has gone viral. You can watch the video out of India later in this article.

But is it a hoax? A ghost? An alien? Something else?

Republic World.com spoke to a local authority about the video in an attempt to authenticate its source. The “alien-like or ghost-like figure: was walking down the Chadwa Dam bridge at Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh,” the site reported.

The “origin of the video was unknown,” a local authority told Republic Media Network. No one had come to the office to complain, so no investigation was launched. The source was not named, however.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video of the Creature Caused Some People to Assume It Was an Alien

The video has become talk of the town. People are assuming it to be an Alien and it actually could be, keenly observe the 13th second of the video, A red Lapros wing UFO flying with jangling sound. Place-Near Hazaribagh,Jharkhand @isro @NASA @aajtak @ndtv @republic @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/P4hcLf5yNn — Ashutosh Gautam (@Ashutos32363607) May 29, 2021

In the video, the strange ghostly white figure is seen walking in the road, illuminated by the headlights of motorbikes.

A Twitter user named Ashutosh Gautam shared the video and wrote, “People are assuming it to be an Alien and it actually could be, keenly observe the 13th second of the video, A red Lapros wing UFO flying with jangling sound. Place-Near Hazaribagh,Jharkhand,” he wrote.

According to Newsweek, the creature incident allegedly came on Saturday, May 28, 2021, in eastern India on a bridge.

The Creature Was Spotted Near a Local Dam

Some have called it a “supernatural creature,” Newsweek reported, saying it was spotted near the Chadwa dam.

Arvind Chauhan, a journalist at The Times of India, tweeted, “Video of the alien or ‘supernatural creature’ spotted in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.”

According to Newsweek, some people in the video referred to the creature as a “witch.”

Talk of aliens has grown recently.

A filmmaker previously claimed to have radar video footage showing UFOs swarming a Navy ship.

It comes as Congress is awaiting a major report on UFOs.

Jeffrey Corbell wrote on Twitter, “2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here’s the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego.”

He shared this image:

2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here's the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego. pic.twitter.com/bZS5wbLuLl — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 27, 2021

In March, The New York Post reported that an upcoming governmental report “will reveal evidence of UFOs breaking the sound barrier without a sonic boom and other ‘difficult to explain’ phenomena.”

John Ratcliffe, the former Director of National Intelligence, told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, “There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. Some of those have been declassified.”

“And when we talk about sightings,” Ratcliffe continued, “we are talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain.”

Barack Obama Recently Said There Are Objects Where ‘We Don’t Know Exactly What They Are’

Comments by former President Barack Obama about unidentified flying objects also got the alien talk going even before the creature on the bridge was spotted.

In May, former President Barack Obama told NBC News, “What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are.”

He said: “We can’t explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”

According to ABC 8, the report to Congress was provoked by sightings over the years from military personnel and other pilots.

According to ABC 8, Virginia Senator Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is one of those raising questions.

He said: “Virginia is home to one of the largest naval bases in the world and to thousands of service members. While the report has not yet been made public, it is my hope that it can provide answers if our naval pilots encounter interference performing their duties. Addressing any risks that can endanger their lives whether on a mission or during training must remain a priority.”

