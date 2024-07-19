Tamra Judge Says She Would Change How ‘Rough’ She Was on RHOC Co-Star

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti had a rocky first season, as her closest friend on the cast in season 17, Tamra Judge, was one of the most vocal critics of her relationship with now-fiancé Ryan Boyajian.

Despite their ups and downs, Judge shared an update about her friendship with Pedranti in a July 17 interview with ExtraTV and admitted that she wish she handled her conversations with the new RHOC star differently in season 17.

“You do [see us mend fences on season 18],” Judge told Extra host Melvin Roberts. “I know I was a little rough on her last year, but it was really from a place of concern, and if I had to do it all over again I wouldn’t have gone that route. But I do care about her and I want only the best for her.”

Jennifer Pedranti Shares Her Side of the Relationship With Tamra Judge

After looking back on their past season, Judge gave an update of where she and Pedranti stand through season 18 of RHOC. “I do care about her and I want only the best for her. And you’ll see as the episodes go on, we are very close and we are talking again and I thought we had a really good season for the most part,” she shared.

While things are good between her and Pedranti, Judge confirmed that her husband Eddie Judge is not the biggest fan of Pedranti’s partner. “Eddie just doesn’t have any desire to be around somebody like that, he’s not around toxic people,” she added.

Pedranti shared her own perspective on her and Judge’s relationship in a July 18 interview with Decider, where she said, “We give it a go. We give it a go and we have a lot of fun in the beginning. Tamra and I had a lot of fun and I will tell you, it felt great to be in that spot with her, and then patterns repeat themselves.”

The pattern that Pedranti referenced was teased in the RHOC season 18 trailer where Judge asks Boyajian at a group dinner, “How’s the FBI going for you?” in reference to headlines which alleged Boyajian was involved in a multimillion-dollar MLB gambling scandal.

Decider asked Pedranti what she made of Judge saying that she only blurted that question out after “a few too many drinks,” to which Pedranti replied, “It is an excuse. It’s always the excuse. That’s what was so hard for me was Shannon, like, you talk about Shannon’s drinking problem, and I get that it’s vastly different, but Tamra is a problem when she drinks. We all suffer the wrath of her when she drinks too much and she will say she has the awareness of it — well then, work on that. Do better.”

Tamra Judge Got Emotional In Her Interview

Play

Prior to discussing her relationship with Pedranti, Judge got emotional during her Extra interview while looking back on her relationship with Shannon Beador.

“I was very good friends with Shannon for 10 years, and I know Shannon better than anybody knows Shannon. When Shannon got the DUI I was on my way, when it was announced, to do ‘Traitors’, so I was on my way to go to Scotland. We were on the phone, we were crying together. You know, it’s hard,” Judge said before getting choked up and having to pause for a moment. “She was a really good friend. And we were very, very close. And I worried that something like this would happen to her, and it did, and I’m just glad that nobody got hurt.”

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge Gets Choked Up Discussing Relationship With Shannon Beador