20 Best Gifts for Women: The Heavy Power List

Every woman is different, and that can make it hard to find the perfect gift for the important woman in your life. Whether you’re shopping for your mom, a girlfriend, your wife, a sister, an aunt, a friend, or even your boss, the gift ideas below are suitable for a wide range of women. We’ve got ideas on things like jewelry, cookware, technology, bags, and much more. Maybe you have a tight budget. Maybe you want to splurge on a big-ticket gift. Either way, there’s something on this list that will work for the women in your life. The following gifts are great for birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions in a woman’s life.

1. SHANY Makeup Carry All Trunk

What woman doesn’t love experimenting with new makeup? This is a great gift for any makeup-obsessed woman, but it would also be a great starter kit for a teen or tween who is just learning the basics of makeup. This trunk has a little bit of everything, from lip color to eyeshadow to blush, plus plenty of brushes and applicators. The only extra thing you might want to throw in is some makeup remover. Shopping for someone who has a makeup collection that rivals a professional makeup artist? She might appreciate an extra large rolling makeup case for storing her supplies.

Price: $49.40

2. Alex and Ani Charm Bracelet

Alex and Ani jewelry is so hot right now, and we especially love that the “Charity by Design” pieces donate a portion of each sale to a worthy cause. You can shop all the “Charity by Design” pieces here.

Above, we’ve highlighted a great Charity by Design piece with a butterfly charm. 20 percent of all sales from this bracelet go directly to the Hanley and Caron Treatment Centers. This treatment center helps patients suffering from addiction, and also proves support for their families. There are many different charms and causes to support, so there is something that will appeal to your lucky “giftee.”

Price: $28

3. The Irish Linen Store Pajama Set

Pajamas are a great Christmas gift, but quality is everything. These crisp cotton pajamas from the Irish Linen Store are feminine, cute, but still nice and warm for winter. Pair it with this cute robe, and you’ve got a great gift.

Price: $84.95 for the pajamas, $59.99 for the robe

4. Margaritaville DM0500 Bahamas 36-Ounce Frozen-Concoction Maker

Wondering how easy it is to break down and clean this blender? Check out the video above.

The Margaritaville blender is one of the top-rated blenders on Amazon. If icy, slushy drinks are the only thing you plan to use a blender for, this is probably the best blender for your needs. This is a great gift for anyone who loves entertaining or cocktails.

Price: $180.55 (21 percent off MSRP)

5. Nikon D5300 24.2 MP CMOS Digital SLR Camera with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR II AF-S DX NIKKOR Zoom Lens

Does the amateur photographer in your life need a new camera? The Nikon D5300 has a sensor that clocks in at nearly 25MP. It also has built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to share images on social networking sites. The “i” button also makes it easy to access your favorite settings, rather than having to navigate through complex menus. This is a very user-friendly camera.

Price: $796.95 (11 percent off)

6. KRUPS GX4100 Electric Spice & Coffee Grinder

If you’re shopping for a caffeine freak, this little kitchen appliance is an awesome gift. This coffee grinder from Krups is a great option because it looks great, is easy to clean, and yields enough grounds for up to 15 cups of coffee. In addition to grinding beans for your coffee, you can also use this grinder to pulverize roasted spices, making this a great way to prep the most intensely flavored aromatics for things like curry. It also works great for chopping fresh herbs or whole nuts. Toss in a few pounds of nice, whole bean coffee, and you’ve got a wonderful gift set.

Price: $24.95 (31 percent off MSRP)

7. Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves

A gorgeous pair of warm winter gloves is the perfect gift for any woman, young or old. These luxurious gloves will keep her warm, and she’ll think of you every time she puts them on. Plus, they come in a gift box, so you don’t have to stress out about wrapping paper.

Price: $35.99 (72 percent off)

8. Crock-Pot SCCPVL610 Cook & Carry Slow Cooker

Learn more about Crock-Pot’s Cook & Carry slow cooker in the video above.

If the woman you are shopping for has a small kitchen, this Crock-Pot gives her another way to cook something for dinner. It can also be carried, making it a great buy for the woman who is always attending potlucks or helping out with the PTA. This is also a great gift for women who work late: they can start dinner before they leave in the morning, and arrive home to a fully-cooked meal.

Price: $49.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

9. Sterling Silver Italian Heart Locket

The Amazon Curated Collection of fine and fashion jewelry includes this attractive keepsake necklace. If the blue pictured above isn’t to her taste, there are dark blue, purple, and red options to choose from as well.

Price: $89 (55 percent off)

10. Graceship Laptop Bag

This leather bag from Graceship is ideal for any woman who needs to tote around her laptop in style. This bag was designed by a former TV journalist, so you know it will work with a modern woman’s busy, on-the-go lifestyle. This laptop bag will fit any tablet or laptop up to 15.4 inches. It’s got tons of storage pockets and a one-year warranty, to boot.

Price: $208

11. Mr. Beer Kit

A Mr. Beer kit might seem like a masculine gift, but there are plenty of ladies out there who love craft beer. This premium homebrew kit is a great way for anyone to get started with their first home brewing project. The kit includes a reusable two gallon fermenting keg with a lid and tap assembly, along with 11 bottles, beer labels, and easy instructions.

Price: $38.26 (82 percent off MSRP)

12. ASUS MeMo Pad 7

This little tablet boasts a Dual-Core Intel Atom Z2520 1.2GHz CPU, Android 4.4 KitKat OS, and 16GB of storage. You can expand that storage to 64GB by using a microSD card. If you’re looking for a tablet that costs a fraction of what you’d spend on premium tab, this is an option worth considering.

Price: $79.99

13. Kate Spade Laptop Bag

Is there a better name in handbags than Kate Spade? This cross body bag is roomy enough to stash your wife’s laptop (assuming it’s on the smaller side: this bag measures (11″ H x 15″ W x 1.5″ D). The bag itself is made from cowhide, while the hardware is 14-karat light gold.

She can carry the bag by top handles or use the shoulder strap. The laptop pocket is padded, and there are two additional multi-function pockets for holding your phone, keys, planner, or anything she might need during the course of the work day. And of course, it can be used as a plain handbag as well.

14. Muffin Top Baking Cups

Are you stumped about what to give an aunt or cousin that you don’t know well? These cut little muffin cups are a great gift for any lady who likes to bake, and who has a good sense of humor. Pair it with a bag of muffin mix, and you’re good to go.

Price: $13.99

15. HP Stream 11 Laptop

Check out the Wall Street Journal’s review of this laptop in the player above.

The HP Stream is the perfect small laptop for ladies, especially because it comes in cute colors like sky blue and magenta. It weighs under three pounds, and has a 32GB hard drive (so expect to store a lot of your stuff in the cloud.) This laptop comes with a terabyte of cloud storage for a year, a $25 Microsoft App Store credit, and Office 365 Personal for one year ($69.95 value).

Price: $199.99

16. Diaura Sterling Silver Diamond-Accented Square Stud Earrings

Looking for a stunning gift for your wife, girlfriend, or daughter? These earrings are stunning, and surprisingly affordable. The makers of these earrings certify that, to the best of their knowledge, no conflict diamonds are used in any of their pieces.

Price: $99 (67 percent off)

17. Molecular Gastronomy ‘Made Easy’ Starter Kit

Does the woman you are shopping for spend all her spare time watching episodes of Top Chef? This starter kit can help her experiment with molecular gastronomy. This kit includes a 250-page guidebook, strainer, syringe, weighing dishes, and fun ingredients like agar agar, sodium alginate, soy lecithin powder, xanthan gum, and calcium chloride.

Price: $47.99

18. Automatic Smart Driving Assistant

Learn how this tech gift works in the video above.

There are plenty of ladies out there who do know their way around a car. But for those who lack confidence in dealing with their automobile, Automatic is a great gift.

Automatic is a little box that plugs right into her car’s diagnostic port, which is usually located on the driver’s side under the steering wheel. This little box syncs with both your Android smartphone or iPhone, and your car’s onboard computer system. Automatic offers a ton of different functions, from demystifying exactly why your check engine light is on to analyzing your driving habits so you can get the most bang for your buck at the gas pump.

It also remembers where you parked, and can send help to you in the event of a crash. Automatic works with most gasoline-powered cars sold in the United States since 1996. There are no subscription fees and it’s really easy to set up. This is a great gift for anyone who lacks basic car knowledge. It might not be the most flashy gift, but it is practical and thoughtful.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off)

19. 10k White Gold Diamond Engagement Ring for Under $600

If you’re planning to ask your girlfriend to become your fiancee this Christmas, then you’ll need a ring. This engagement ring can be yours for under $600, so it’s more affordable than you might think. The pave setting is extremely elegant, and this ring will match the taste level and personality of nearly any bride. Despite its low price, this is a ring that screams luxury.

Price: $555.26 to $583.32 (up to 70 percent off, depending on size selected)

20. Burberry Fragrance Gift Set

When in doubt, go with perfume. Every woman likes to feel sexy, and perfume is a great gift for that reason. This gift set has multiple scents, so she can experiment with finding the right perfume to suit her mood. The set includes the following Burberry fragrances: Burberry for Women, Body, Brit Sheer, Brit, Brit Classic and The Beat. It also comes with an additional small tester of Brit Sheer. This is a great gift for any young woman or grown lady on your list.

Price: $50

