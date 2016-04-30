Top 10 Best Funky & Unusual Mother’s Day Gifts

Is your mom or wife one of a kind? Yep, I thought so! Mother’s Day can get awfully repetitive for creative, fun loving women – brunch, mimosas, chocolate flowers, jewelry… it gets to the point where it does not even feel special any more, because everything is so scripted. For a truly unique mom, you need to get her a truly unique gift. Get her something that shows how much you really know her tastes, something that plays on your shared memories together. Whether it is a gift that reflects her hobbies, or something that could become a fun new hobby, or even a gift that acts as an inside joke between just the two of you, a funky and unique gift is going tobe a whole lot more meaningful than your standard, Hallmark approved presents. Check out the top 10 gifts below for any cool, one of a kind mom that you are shopping for!

If you don’t see anything here that strikes your fancy and you need a gift for mom fast, Click here to browse our favorite last minute Mother’s Day gifts.

1. HyperPS Car Survival Kit

This year, instead of being sentimental, give mom the gift of safety. This car survival kit will put your mind and hers at ease knowing that she has the equipment she needs to handle just about any emergency on the road. It comes equipped with a 20,000 megahertz high capacity rechargable battery, which can be used to charge her car battery or the battery on her mobile and electronic devices if needed. The battery is long lasting and can fully charge the car battery up to 1,000 times. There is also a 150 PSI air comressor for her tires, which can also be used on sport equipment and bicycle tires. It comes with a fully stocked emergency survival kit, with a glass-shattering hammer, survival blade to cut rope or seat belts, high power LED light and jump starter cables.

For more survival kits, click here.

Price: $85.99 and FREE Shipping (52% off MSRP)

2. Wild Bill’s 12 Station Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder

Is your mom the kind of woman who loves to spend the afternoon on the front porch with a cup of tea or lemonade, watching the birds? My mom is a bird lover, so our mother’s day gifts growing up were often centered around birds and enjoying the experience of bird watching along with her. This 12-station bird feeder from Wild Bills is perfect for any “bird nerd” mom, or even for a woman who loves the outdoors or gardening, but may not have discovered yet the joys of bird watching. This feeder is extra large so it does not take a lot of maintenance, it is squirrel proof and it has spaces for up to 12 birds at a time.

Want to see more options for squirrel-proof bird feeders? Click here to browse.

Price: $149.95 and FREE Shipping

3. Custom Personalized Stamped Spoon

Your mom is going to love this personalized gift for Mother’s Day. This stamped spoon can be customized with any message you want. It can be a personal message of affection like “Lova ya, mom!” or it can be something more cryptic that only she will recognize, for example you and your siblings’ birthdays. It can be her personal coffee or tea spoon, with her name or another message on it. Or you can get multiple and have them be garden markers, spoons for the whole family, or any other idea you can think of! This gift is custom made and takes a few days to create, so act fast to get it before Mother’s Day!

For more personalized Mother’s Day gifts, click here.

Price: $25

4. Personalised Scrabble Family Tree





Here is another adorable idea for a personalized and completely unique Mother’s Day gift. Lots of families grew up having game night every week, especially in pre-internet days, and Scrabble is a popular and fun game for families to play together. Bring back sweet memories of your childhood with this custom Scrabble family tree for your mom. It puts the names of family members together with words like “Love” and “Family” to replicate the look of a Scrabble board. This would look great hanging up in any living room or game room in your mom’s home!

For more “game day” gifts, click here.

Price: $35

5. HOST Chill Infusion Carafe

This Mother’s Day, treat your mom to something different – fruit and herb infused water! It may seem strange at first, but fruit infusing water bottles are a fitness and healthy living trend that is here to stay. This bottle has a 25 oz capacity and an infusing tube built in that allows your mom to infuse her drinking water with the taste of fresh fruits like strawberries, blueberries, lemons or peaches, and herbs like mint, thyme or lemon balm without getting little pieces of floating food in her water. It also has a chill rod that can be frozen or refrigerated and will keep her water cold for hours. Best of all, this bottle does not have to be used just for water – she can fill it with tea or even wine to infuse them with fruit flavors as well.

For more gift ideas for a fit and healthy mom, click here.

Price: $32.99

6. EcoFarms Organic Vegetable Heirloom Seeds Kit

This vegetable seed kit from Ecofarm is he #1 new release on Amazon, and it is clear why! This kit makes the perfect gift for any gardener, with 10 of the most popular and well loved organic seeds including tomatoes, leeks, corn, broccoli, eggplant, carrots, cucumber and more. It is not only packed with the highest quality organic seeds, it is packaged in a really lovely and well designed kit that any stylish mom will definitely appreciate. This kit woudlbe great for seasons gardeners or also for moms who are new to the hobby and want to start off on the right foot.

For more Mother’s Day gardener gift ideas, click here.

Price: $20.99

7. Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp

Here is a truly unique gift for your mom that can add some natural style to her home decor as well as clean and purify the air in her home. If you have not heard of Himalayan salt lamps, here is how they work. to reduce pollutants and purify the air inside the home. When warmed, Himalayan pink salt is known to create negative ions, similar to what happens when a thunder storm breaks. Before a storm, you can feel the tension in the air as positive ions build up and increase in intensity. Once the storm hits, negative ions fill the oxygen-rich air and you can feel the calm that lasts well after the rain ends. Negative ions neutralize positive ions in the air, and enhance the quality of the air by reducing the amount of pollen, dust, allergens and pollution in the air. Himalayan pink salt lamps allow you to bring that cleaning, healing energy into your home by countering excessive positive ions.

For more decorative Himalayan pink salt lamps, click here.

Price: $89 and FREE Shipping for 12″-13″ size (More sizes available)

8. Original Water Color Painting “Brunch, Mimosa, Repeat”





What could be a more one-of-a-kind gift this Mother’s Day than an original piece of art? Show mom that you know her style by giving her a one of a kind painting created by a talented artist. This watercolor painting, called “Brunch, Mimosa, Repeat” is a cheeky and sweet gift for your mother or your wife. She can hang it up in the kitchen or anywhere in the home for a touch of classy elegance that only one of a kind art can bring.

If this particular painting is not her style, browse more one of a kind works of art here.

Price: $200 and FREE Shipping

9. Prynt Photo Smartphone Case

If your mom is anything like me, she takes way too many photos of her family! Digital photography allows us to take as many pics as we want, whenever we want, but they can easily get lost and they sometimes just do not give the same quality of feeling that a nice printed photo can give. Sure, we can make prints of our digital photos but who actually takes the time to do that? With this smart phone printer case from Prynt, it is so easy for your mom to print out her favorite photos right from her phone. No loading, selecting, cropping, etc. just click and print! She will love this gift on Mothers Day, guaranteed!

Browse more mobile photo printers here.

Price: $129.99 and FREE Shipping (13% off MSRP)

10. eBags Packing Cubes

Any woman who loves to travel will appreciate this gift right away. Whether you are going on a long trip or a short one, organization in your suitcase is the key to hassle free travel. This set of packign cubes from eBags comes with six travel bags to stow away and organize all of the essentials – clothing, accessories, toiletries and more. They are constructed of durable nylon with mesh tops and will not damage delicate fabrics. It even comes in a selection of six colors to match her travel gear! Who knows, with a gift like this she might want to take you on her next trip!

For more travel gifts from eBags, click here.

Price: $48.98 and FREE Shipping (34% off MSRP)

Want to see more gift ideas? Check out our Mother’s Day gift guides for more great ideas!

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.