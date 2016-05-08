Happy Mother’s Day Messages & Greetings for Cards 2016

Happy Mother’s Day! Are you trying to figure out what to write inside your mom’s greeting card this year? Do you need a clever or nice message to send her via email? Whatever the case, we’ve collected some quotes, short rhymes and messages to send out for Mother’s Day. Read on below.
Mom, I know it’s hard for you on Mother’s Day…
to hide the fact that I’m your favorite
Happy Mother’s Day!
– Homemade Gifts Made Easy
Thank you Mom for always being there for me,
And I hope you know that I can see,
All of the amazing things that you do,
There is no mother quite like you.
– WishesPoems.com
My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.
– George Washington
Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we’ve ever met.
– Marguerite Duras
Mom, you are amazing, there is no doubt,
And sometimes I forget and whine and pout,
Please forgive the mistakes I often do,
And know that, Mom, I really love you!
– WishesPoems.com
It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.
– The Golden Girls
No one can be as selfless as you; as sacrificing as you and as understanding as you! Lots of love and good wishes for Mothers Day!
– iMothersDay.net
Neurotics build castles in the air, psychotics live in them. My mother cleans them.
– Rita Rudner
Mom, I got all my best qualities from you.
Aren’t we lucky that you had enough for both of us?
– Homemade Gifts Made Easy
My mother taught me about the power of inspiration and courage, and she did it with a strength and a passion that I wish could be bottled.
– Carly Fiorina
I don’t care how old I am. If I lose my mom in the Supermarket, I will panic.
– Memions
Because of you, I am me. Happy Mothers Day!
– Homemade Gifts Made Easy
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
Becose of u am me hapi mothers day to u all mothers with love from shirley black