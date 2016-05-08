Happy Mother’s Day Messages & Greetings for Cards 2016

Happy Mother’s Day Messages & Greetings for Cards 2016

  • Published
  • Updated

(Getty)

Happy Mother’s Day! Are you trying to figure out what to write inside your mom’s greeting card this year? Do you need a clever or nice message to send her via email? Whatever the case, we’ve collected some quotes, short rhymes and messages to send out for Mother’s Day. Read on below.

Mom, I know it’s hard for you on Mother’s Day…
to hide the fact that I’m your favorite
Happy Mother’s Day!
Homemade Gifts Made Easy

Thank you Mom for always being there for me,
And I hope you know that I can see,
All of the amazing things that you do,
There is no mother quite like you.
WishesPoems.com

My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.
– George Washington

Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we’ve ever met.
– Marguerite Duras

Mom, you are amazing, there is no doubt,
And sometimes I forget and whine and pout,
Please forgive the mistakes I often do,
And know that, Mom, I really love you!
WishesPoems.com

It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.
The Golden Girls

No one can be as selfless as you; as sacrificing as you and as understanding as you! Lots of love and good wishes for Mothers Day!
iMothersDay.net

Neurotics build castles in the air, psychotics live in them. My mother cleans them.
– Rita Rudner

Mom, I got all my best qualities from you.
Aren’t we lucky that you had enough for both of us?
Homemade Gifts Made Easy

My mother taught me about the power of inspiration and courage, and she did it with a strength and a passion that I wish could be bottled.
– Carly Fiorina

I don’t care how old I am. If I lose my mom in the Supermarket, I will panic.
Memions

Because of you, I am me. Happy Mothers Day!
Homemade Gifts Made Easy

1 Comment

Shirley black

Becose of u am me hapi mothers day to u all mothers with love from shirley black

