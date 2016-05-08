Happy Mother’s Day Messages & Greetings for Cards 2016

Happy Mother’s Day! Are you trying to figure out what to write inside your mom’s greeting card this year? Do you need a clever or nice message to send her via email? Whatever the case, we’ve collected some quotes, short rhymes and messages to send out for Mother’s Day. Read on below.

Mom, I know it’s hard for you on Mother’s Day…

to hide the fact that I’m your favorite

Happy Mother’s Day!

– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

Thank you Mom for always being there for me,

And I hope you know that I can see,

All of the amazing things that you do,

There is no mother quite like you.

– WishesPoems.com

My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.

– George Washington

Our mothers always remain the strangest, craziest people we’ve ever met.

– Marguerite Duras

Mom, you are amazing, there is no doubt,

And sometimes I forget and whine and pout,

Please forgive the mistakes I often do,

And know that, Mom, I really love you!

– WishesPoems.com

It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.

– The Golden Girls

No one can be as selfless as you; as sacrificing as you and as understanding as you! Lots of love and good wishes for Mothers Day!

– iMothersDay.net

Neurotics build castles in the air, psychotics live in them. My mother cleans them.

– Rita Rudner

Mom, I got all my best qualities from you.

Aren’t we lucky that you had enough for both of us?

– Homemade Gifts Made Easy

My mother taught me about the power of inspiration and courage, and she did it with a strength and a passion that I wish could be bottled.

– Carly Fiorina

I don’t care how old I am. If I lose my mom in the Supermarket, I will panic.

– Memions

Because of you, I am me. Happy Mothers Day!

– Homemade Gifts Made Easy