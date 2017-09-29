Best Gluten Free Candy This Halloween (2018)

Having food allergies and auto-immune diseases that affect the digestive tract takes work. “Planning ahead” might as well be your middle name. And, being the parent of a child with these dietary needs can be frustrating, and downright scary. As a Celiac myself, I know how hyper-vigilant you must be, in order to eat something delicious that doesn’t destroy your GI tract.
Unfortunately, holidays are especially hard for Celiacs. Many companies change manufacturing standards to accommodate for the high-volume of orders. Halloween, especially, can spell “disaster” for many people with gluten issues.
Regardless of whether you’re Celiac or NCGS, you want to ensure you’re intaking safe candy. I’ve put together a list of the best gluten-free candy for Halloween. Remember to always read labels, just to be sure.
1. HERSHEY’S Chocolate 1.55 Oz Bar
As we all know, Hershey’s used to be super hush hush about their ingredients. Luckily, they’ve changed their tight-lipped ways, and have released information regarding which products contain gluten. But, if you specifically opt for a Hershey’s milk chocolate bar, only go for the 1.55 ounce bar.
While there are other Hershey’s-specific products that are considered gluten-free, the names are confusing, and it’s very easy to accidentally gluten yourself.
Price: $19.94 for 36 1.55 oz Bars
Buy the HERSHEY’S Chocolate 1.5 Oz Bar here.
2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (36 ct.)
As long as you don’t have nut issues, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are a go for gluten-free candy. Any of their products are a green light–except the unwrapped minis and seasonal shape items. So, if you’re looking at the Halloween-specific pumpkins, stay away.
Price: $41.87 for 36 Packages
Buy the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (36 ct.) here.
3. M&Ms Fun Size Milk Chocolate
Mars Chocolate states that their labels will clearly spell out if something is gluten-free. Because manufacturing lines change throughout the year, each batch is different. They will always call out gluten-containing ingredients by name (wheat, barley, rye), and denote any potential cross-contamination risks. As long as the bag of regular M&Ms you’re looking at doesn’t have any information indicating otherwise, you should be good to go.
Bigger fan of Peanut M&Ms? Grab some here.
Price: $24.99 for 3 pounds of Fun-Size M&Ms.
Buy the M&Ms Fun Size Milk Chocolate here.
4. Butterfinger Fun Size Stand Up Bag
Given the texture, it would be easy to assume that Butterfingers aren’t gluten-free. They actually are–but only in fun size, single, and share packs. Butterfinger Cups, Butterfinger Bites, Butterfinger Minis, and holiday-specific Butterfinger items are NOT gluten-free candy.
Price: $8.63 for 11.5 Oz.
Buy the Butterfinger Fun Size Stand Up Bag here.
5. Skittles, Fun Size Bags
Skittles are produced by Wrigley. Almost all of their products are gluten-free–save for some types of Altoids. Skittles in every form are a gluten-free candy. Enjoy these nuggets of deliciousness all-year long.
Price: $22 for 5 Lbs. of Fun Size Skittles
Buy the Skittles, Fun Size Bags here.
6. Starburst Original Big Bag
Since not everyone is a chocolate-lover (me included), having a gluten-free candy other than that is ideal. Starbursts, luckily, are considered gf. And, they’re good to go the entire year–there aren’t any changes around holidays.
Price: $12.05 for 54 Oz.
Buy the Starburst Original Big Bag here.
7. Jelly Belly Gourmet Candy Corn
One of the most popular candies is Candy Corn. They just scream “Halloween”, and not being able to consume them can be a cause of tears. Jelly Belly actually produces gluten-free candy corn…and it comes in a couple of different flavors.
Plus, all of their jelly beans (including licorice!) are a gluten-free candy.
Price: $8.73 for 7.5 Oz.
Buy the Jelly BellyGourmet Candy Corn here.
8. Black Forest Gummy Bears Candy
Gummies are always a super popular Halloween treat. As many of us well know, there are a few brands that are definitely not gluten-free. Black Forest, though, is! Any of their gummies are safe for someone with gluten issues.
If you like Trollis, they’re also a gluten-free candy.
Price: $10.34 for 25 1.5 Oz Bags
Buy the Black Forest Gummy Bears Candy here.
9. Lemonhead 150ct Tub
Since many jaw breakers or jaw breaker-type candies are not gluten-free, it’s awesome that Lemonheads are specifically designated as such. Enjoy this gluten-free hard candy until you’re making a sour face.
Price: $13.50 for 150 Pieces
Buy the Lemonhead 150ct Tub here.
10. Now and Later Giant Soft Chewy Taffy Candy
Now and Laters are one of those gluten-free candies you forget about…until Halloween rolls around. Luckily, their delicious soft taffy is totally gluten-free–so you know you won’t be glutened on a fun night of tricks and treats.
Price: $14.67 for 120 Pieces
Buy the Now and Later Giant Soft Chewy Taffy Candy here.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
The date for the celebration of Halloween, is actually more closely aligned histor(icly) with the date of the birth of Jesus Christ!… and, a birth, the New Testament gives us NO COMMAND to acknowledge (although, Christ’s Death and Resurrection is most important!)!
.
Please!… no emails!… Jesus is Lord!