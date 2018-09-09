Rosh Hashanah 2018 – 2019 Dates & Times

Discover the Stories That Matter Join over 240,000 people who get the most important news stories and the best shopping deals from Heavy – Delivered right to your inbox.

When does Rosh Hashanah start and end in 2018? Get the date details for 2018 and 2019, along with recipes, greetings and other information.

When does Rosh Hashanah start and end in 2018? Get the date details for 2018 and 2019, along with recipes, greetings and other information.