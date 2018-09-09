Rosh Hashanah 2018 – 2019 Dates & Times

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, which means it’s a time to celebrate. It is a two-day celebration and it is the first of the Jewish High Holy Days. For all the details on this year’s dates, next year’s Rosh Hashanah calendar, the meaning behind the holiday, food recipes and traditions, read on below.
2018 DATES: Rosh Hashanah 2017 starts in the evening of Sunday, September 9, 2018 and ends in the evening of Tuesday, September 11, 2018.
2019 DATES: Rosh Hashanah 2018 starts in the evening of Sunday, September 29, 2019 and ends in the evening of Tuesday, Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
TIMES: The Jewish organization Chabad provides an easy online form for looking up exactly when Rosh Hashanah starts and ends in many locations across the world. Check out the Chabad candle-lighting times by clicking here.
MEANING: The holiday is said to be the traditional anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve, who were the first man and woman created by God, as said in the Hebrew Bible, according to Chabad.org. It takes place 163 days after the first day of Passover.
TRADITIONS: Many people “sound” or blow the shofar, which is a hollowed ram’s horn, in celebration of the new year. Eating apples dipped in honey for a “sweet New Year” is another tradition. Candle lighting in the evenings and festive meals for the occasion are often used in celebration as well.
GREETINGS: “L’Shanah Tovah” is the general greeting for the occasion, which means to have a good year.
SYMBOLIC FOODS: In addition to apples dipped in honey, there are several other symbolic foods associated with Rosh Hashanah. Pomegranates are said to be the “new fruit” for the occasion, according to About Food. Spinach, beets, gourds, dates, carrots, green beans, sheep, garlic, black-eyed peas, fish heads, and cabbage are also often included in the holiday meal.
RECIPES: Have a look at any of the below recipe titles to check out how to make each one.
Traditional Rosh Hashanah Honey Cake – Honey cake is a Rosh Hashanah tradition and it has a sweet flavor for a sweet new year. There are many other delicious recipes on this site as well.
Braised Short Ribs with Vegetables and Golden Raisins – Short ribs are a good way to go for a main course and this dish is a one and done delight, incorporating vegetables for a side. It’s a one-stop shop. No other sides needed with this entree.
Rosh Hashanah Sangria – What’s a party without a little sangria, right? This sangria incorporates pomegranate seeds, which are one of the traditional foods associated with the holiday.
Carrot Souffle – Here is a nice twist on a traditional vegetable side dish.
Apples and Honey Cake Bread Pudding with Butterscotch Sauce – Again, apples and honey is a Rosh Hashanah staple, so this is a nice way to incorporate them in a recipe together. And, the butterscotch sauce just puts it over the top. Another honey cake recipe to go with this one can be found here.
Fried Apples With Honey and Cinnamon – Let the apples and honey continue to rain down. This is another great twist on tradition.
Hungarian Cabbage Strudel – If you are looking for a new side dish, this could be a good way to go.
Honey Crisp Apple Sangria – This is another sangria and it’s a good way to carry on the apples theme. Plus, honey crisp apples are some of the sweetest in the apple family.
Lamb Braised in Pomegranate – Using pomegranate again is incorporated in this recipe. If you’re a fan of lamb as an entree, this is a great option.
When does Rosh Hashanah start and end in 2018? Get the date details for 2018 and 2019, along with recipes, greetings and other information.