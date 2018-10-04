15 Best Pirate Costumes for Halloween (2018)

For those that love dressing as pirates for Halloween, the seemingly-endless extension of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise means that there’s at least to more Halloweens that you can easily get away with showing up at a party as Captain Jack Sparrow.
Of course, pirate garb as a costume has a long and storied history that didn’t need any help from Disney. It’s a quintessential costume idea for all ages. Each Halloween, you’re sure to see a number of little pirates roaming around trick-or-treating, and at least a couple of them at costume contests and parties. To make shopping easier, we’ve broken these out by costumes for men, women, and kids.
If you’re considering dressing as a buccaneer, corsair, or privateer, consider our list of the top 15 best pirate costumes for Halloween.
If you want all the drunken flair of Depp’s Captain Jack, there is, of course, an option for that. The nicest par about this is that it’s nearly a complete look. It comes with a shirt with attached vest, fabric sash, two belts with buckles, pants, boot covers, hat, and a bandana with attached hair. All you’ll need to supply is the sword and heavy black eyeliner.
If you want something that is somehow both more and less dramatic, consider this black and red themed outfit. The hair isn’t attached to the headband, but it does come with the shirt, pants, wrist cuffs, belt, and boot covers. You’ll still need the eyepatch and cutlass. There’s a matching woman’s costume in the section below, too.
Maybe it’s another movie pirate captain you’re thinking of. A certain Captain Hook, perhaps? In addition to a zippered garment storage bag, this costume comes with the hat, jabot, jacket, waistcoat, knickers, and knee-high boot tops. You can just go as a regular old captain, or you can grab the moustache and wig and a hook and go as the man himself.
If you think of your pirates as being a little more sepia-toned, this may be the way to go for you. It’s a relatively complete set that comes with shirt with attached vest, pants, bandana, belt, waist sash, and boot tops. You’ll still need the sword and possibly a wig, but those are just accents, really. You’re good to go with what’s here.
This one is a bit more high-contrast, perhaps slightly more cartoonish, especially with the oversized belt buckle. Still, it’ll more than get the job done. This one comes with the shirt, pants, head tie, boot tops, belt, and wrist cuffs. You guessed it: you’ll have to come up with the sword and eyepatch.
This costume is all business. It conveys total pirate attitude. Included with this set are the pants, vest with attached shirt, belt, hip sash, and hat. To complete this badass look, grab yourself a firearm and some boot covers.
The female companion to the Ruthless Rogue above, this black and red outfit is for captains and wenches alike. You get the vest with attached sleeves, skirt, belt, and head tie. You could accessorize with this brutal-looking sword or this pirate skull necklace. You’ll also need some boots. There’s a very similar option in plus sizes, as well.
Of course, there’s always the short and sexy option. Make your first mate walk the plank in this hot captain’s get up. With this set, you get a jacket, black hot pants, hat, and belt. Toss in the boot covers and pistol and you’re ready to impress.
If you want something a little more low-key, this is the look for you. A simple pirate dress with included head tie. This should be pretty comfortable, no matter what your plans on Halloween night. If you want to accessorize, you can always get boots, pearls, and a sword. If you decide to punch it up a bit, you could grab this sexy swashbuckler costume in a very similar color scheme.
The blue vest is a classic pirate look for kids. This is nearly the complete ensemble, including a one-piece jumpsuit with sleeves, sash, and belt attached. You also get the boot covers and hat with sash. All that remains is the sword.
Fans of Melissa & Doug toys will dig this pirate getup for little ones. The best part is, it comes with almost everything you’d need, including a hat, eyepatch, sword, and vest/shirt combo. The price is right, too.
Even the cutest swashbuckler should be feared. With this fearsome outfit, you’ll get the dress, tights, bandana, and boot tops. It’s a pretty complete costume at that, but you could always throw in a scimitar or even a light-up sword, if you want to go deluxe.
Of course, if you want something just a bit higher end, this might be the one for your little buccaneer. The leather finished details on this outfit really set it apart. Included is the dress, hat with attached bandana, belt, and boot covers. If you happen to have twins or you just don’t want it in dress form, there’s also a version with pants.
If you bought yourself one of the rogue costumes above, grab a matching one for your child. The details on this one include a fake six-pack bulging through the shirt. Altogether, you get the jumpsuit with the six-pack torso, attached vest with buckle sash, headscarf, sash, and boot covers. You just provide plain sword or rad light-up sword.