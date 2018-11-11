Veterans Day 2018 Free Meals, Freebies & Restaurant Menus

It’s Veterans Day 2018 and while most restaurants observe the holiday today, there are some who are celebrating on Monday as well. If you are looking for restaurants near you for freebies, meals, special menus and discounts, we have an in-depth list for you below, in alphabetical order. In addition to these restaurants, you may have some mom-and-pop restaurants that observe the holiday with free stuff for veterans and active military as well. Be sure to have proof of being a veteran or a military ID when dining for a deal this Veterans Day. Read on below for a rundown of restaurants, their specials and when their free meals or discounts are available.

Acapulco – All active duty military and retirees can get a complimentary 3-item combo on November 11th. The choices include tacos, enchiladas, taquitos, tamales, and chile relleno.

Applebee’s – Veterans and active duty military members get free meals from a limited menu on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar – At Arooga’s veterans and active military can pick one complimentary food item from a select group of choices, on Monday, November 12th.

Bar Louie – Get a free hamburger or flatbread, worth up to a $15 value, on Sunday at Bar Louie locations.

BJ’s Restaurant – Military members and veterans can get a complimentary entree, with a value of up to $12.95 and a free Dr. Pepper on Sunday.

Bob Evans – At Bob Evans restaurants, active military members and vets can choose a free item from a select amount of options on Sunday, November 11th.

Bonefish Grill – Get a free Bang Bang shrimp appetizer at Bonefish Grill on Veterans Day Sunday this year.

Buffalo Wild Wings – On Sunday, veterans and active duty military members can get one small order of wings and a side of fries on the house.

California Pizza Kitchen – A free appetizer or a free dessert will be available for veterans and active military to have on Sunday, November 11th. Or, at participating locations, you can get a buy-one-get-one gift card for pizza, pasta or salad that is redeemable from November 12 – 18, while supplies last, according to Detroit Free Press.

Chevys Fresh Mex – On Veterans Day Sunday, patrons of Chevys, who are military or veterans, get a free meal from a select amount of food items from 3 p.m. local time until restaurant closing time.

Chik-fil-A – For Veterans Day, Chik-fil-A locations are giving out free Chik-fil-A sandwiches to active military and veterans.

Chili’s – On Sunday, November 11th, veterans and military patrons can order a free meal off of a special Veterans Day menu at Chili’s.

Chipotle – Veterans, active military and military spouses can have buy one get one free for burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Sunday.

Chuck E. Cheese’s – Get a free one-topping pizza at Chuck E. Cheese’s locations on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Continue reading about all of the Veterans Day free meals at restaurants on the next page when you click on Page 2 below.