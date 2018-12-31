Hoda Kotb Husband & Baby: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As one of the main co-anchors of NBC’s Today, Hoda Kotb is one of the most recognizable faces in the country.

With all that time on our television screens, people can’t help but wonder about Kotb’s personal life. Is she married? Who is she dating? Does she have any children?

Here’s what you need to know.

1. She Has Been Dating Partner Joel Schiffman Since 2013

Since 2013, Kotb has been dating New York financier Joel Schiffman.

The two dated for two years before Kotb publically revealed her boyfriend’s name on the Today show on January 20, 2015.

The Daily Mail was the first outlet to report Schiffman’s identity. In January 2015, shortly before Kotb discussed Schiffman on her show, the outlet reported that Shiffman was 56 and worked for an investment firm in New York. They wrote that he was married once before and had a “grown-up daughter.”

Discussing how the Daily Mail outed her, Kotb said, “You know when you’re keeping something close to your chest… I have to say, I feel like some relief, you know when you’re keeping a secret…I talked to him this morning and I was like, ‘Who cares?’ He said, ‘Who cares?'”.

2. She Adopted Haley Joy Kotb in 2017

Kotb’s daughter, Haley, was born on February 14, 2017.

In an interview with People, Kotb discussed motherhood, saying, “When you’re a mom late in life, you realize the gift it is,” says Kotb, 53. “I’m not saying I wouldn’t have realized it when I was younger but trust me, when you’re a new mom for the first time at 52, you get on your knees and say thank you. Because you get to do something you didn’t think you had a shot at.”

She continued, “It’s like the tectonic plates have shifted… I have a crystal-clear understanding about my purpose in life, which I didn’t before, and it’s to love her all the days I’m allowed to.”

3. She Was Married to Former Tennis Coach Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2007

For two years, Kotb was married to former University of New Orleans tennis coach Burzis Kanga. The two reportedly met at the American Heart Association on Valentine’s Day in New Orleans.

Different outlet report different reasons why the pair’s marriage ended in divorce.

According to Every Day Health, Kanga’s infidelity is what led to the couple’s divorce. Earlier this year, however, Kanga reportedly spoke to Radar Online, and said “We had some differences… My father was ill. She was ill. It was a difficult time. Those were personal reasons for both of us.”

Speaking on The Ellen Show last Janary, Kotb explained that she thought about having kids for a while. She told Schiffman she was interested in adoption, and he “didn’t hesitate.”

Kotb explained to Ellen, “He looked at me and said, ‘I don’t need a day,’ ” she said. “And I knew I’d chosen the right man.”

4. A Battle with Breast Cancer Left Her Unable to Have a Child

Kotb has been very public about her journey with breast cancer, and was brave in letting the public know that her cancer treatment left her infertile.

Kotb was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, bet not chemotherapy.

The entire journey was filmed by The Today Show cameras. After Kotb was declared cancer-free, her story aired on the show.

Asked by Every Day Health what went through her mind when she learned she had cancer, Kotb said, “… One thing that struck me was how weird it was to receive such life-altering news in such an impersonal way. My experience wasn’t anything like you see on TV or the movies. There was no sitting down in an office with a doctor explaining the situation to you. I was in shock. Like so many women every day, I was in the midst of my life as usual and all of a sudden my entire world was thrown upside down. It was especially shocking because I had really remained optimistic about the lump. I kept telling myself it was nothing, and I think I had convinced myself of that.”

She says that as soon as she found out the news, she took action. “I immediately took action. It’s helpful to feel in charge of your life, so I went into all-business mode. I called my sister, saw the doctor and went about doing everything I could to get my life back.”

5. She Published a Children’s Book Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, Kotb published her first children’s book, I’ve Loved You Since Forever. The book was inspired by her journey becoming a mother.

Kotb tells People, “Somewhere out there this child is there for me and that phrase, ‘I’ve loved you since forever,’ was something that I had written down because that’s what it felt like.”

Kotb is the author of five books. Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee, Ten Years Later: Six People WHo Faced Adversity and Transformed Their Lives, Where We Belong: Journeys That Show Us the Way, I’ve Loved You Since Forever, and You Are My Happy.