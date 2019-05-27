Are Mail & Packages Delivered on Memorial Day 2019 in the U.S.?

The question of, “Will mail be delivered on Memorial Day?” is answered with a giant “No.” All post offices and federal offices of any kind are closed for the holiday, which means that no businesses, nor homes, will receive mail. Services for mail are not running, so this also counts out USPS packages. According to USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day.

As far as package services like Fedex and UPS go, their services are suspended but will resume the day after, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Amazon shipping may also be delayed for the holiday. But, in order to properly check your Amazon shipping details, you can find all information here, along with additional “help” info for customers.

Holidays on which mail is NOT delivered throughout the year are:

New Year’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas

But, UPS Express Critical is available on the above dates, despite them being holidays. UPS Express Critical provides a variety of urgent transportation options for lightweight as well as heavyweight shipments around the world. UPS explains, “Our experienced team can quickly assess a critical situation, identify transportation alternatives and implement a delivery solution that meets your time and cost requirements.” Some of the transportation options available include exclusive door-to-door delivery, next-flight-out air, charter services and more.

As far as package delivery services go, though UPS observes Memorial Day, there are plenty of holidays that UPS doesn’t observe and those holidays include:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents’ Day

Chinese New Year

Daylight Saving Time beginning

St. Patrick’s Day

Passover

Easter

Earth Day

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Flag Day

Ramadan

Father’s Day

UPS Founders’ Day

Rosh Hashanah

Yom Kippur

Columbus Day

Halloween

Daylight Saving Time ending

Veterans Day

Hanukkah

Kwanzaa

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday in the month of May and this year, it is on May 27, 2019. When it comes to transportation for the holiday, it is important to check your local schedules for trains and buses’ holiday hours, if you’re using public transportation today. For example, NJ Transit will operate all of its buses and trains on a holiday schedule for Memorial Day 2019, so it’s important to use the NJ Transit station-to-station trip planner when you would like to check any arrival and departure times.

Last year, Memorial Day fell on the same date as National Hamburger Day, which meant there were additional deals at some restaurants. For Memorial Day, many active military and veterans get a discount or freebies in certain restaurants. So, it’s a great day to go out and embrace some restaurant deals. Plus, retail stores and online vendors are hosting Memorial Day sales on everything from clothes to furniture, to makeup. Websites like have special discounts for Memorial Day, like Amazon’s “deals of the day”.