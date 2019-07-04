How to Watch Fireworks Online for 4th of July

Independence Day 2019 is here, and with it comes tens of thousands of fireworks displays all around the country to celebrate the holiday. If you don’t have a chance to make it to your local fireworks display, or if you just don’t feel like leaving the house on the 4th of July, there are plenty of options for watching some of the best fireworks displays around the country from the comfort of your own home.

Just because you’re skipping out on the party doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fireworks! Check out our options for watching the most spectacular fireworks displays for free, live and online, below:

Washington D.C.

A Capitol Fourth will be streaming live from D.C. starting at 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. EST tonight. John Stamos is hosting the event, and artists Carole King, Vanessa Carlton, Vanessa Williams, Lee Brice and Colbie Caillat will be performing throughout the evening, among many other notable musicians.

You can watch the event live on YouTube (above), or click here to head to the PBS website.

New York City

Macy’s will be hosting its annual 4th of July celebration, complete with live musical performances and a stunning fireworks display, set to launch from Brooklyn Bridge this year. The fireworks display will kick off around 9:20 p.m. on July 4, and Grammy-award-winning artist Ciara and Derek Hough, a judge on NBC’s “World of Dance” will both be performing.

“Cue the music! Jennifer Hudson has recorded a soulful rendition of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow,'” the Macy’s site states. “Plus, we’ll strike up more songs from Hollywood’s golden era and beyond.”

NBC will be hosting a live stream of the event at NBCNewYork.com/live.

Boston

The 2019 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, one of the country’s largest and oldest public July Fourth events, will kick off around 8 p.m. on July 4.

“Bloomberg is incredibly proud to support the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular for the third consecutive year,” Bloomberg Television and Radio’s Al Mayers said in a statement. “As the media partner for the event, we’re honored to expand this impressive celebration of our country and tribute to our military to a global audience across TV, radio, digital, and mobile platforms.”

According to Patch, WHDH (Channel 7) and Bloomberg Television will simulcast the 2019 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 at 8 p.m.

Patch reports that each of the stations and websites below will have a live stream of the fireworks:

Bloomberg.com

BostonPopsJuly4th.org and carried on Bloomberg Radio.

Boston.com

BostonGlobe.com

Florida

Although Disney World isn’t technically a city, we wanted to add it to the list for anybody who happens to be in the area or just wants to watch the beautiful display from home. Disney’s live stream starts at 9:10 p.m. EST, can be viewed on the Disney Parks Blog.

“This Fourth of July, you’re invited to celebrate with us right here, as we live stream “Disney’s Celebrate America!” the site states. “A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” live from Magic Kingdom Park.”

From all of us here at Heavy, have a safe time celebrating the 4th of July weekend!

