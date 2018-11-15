Houston Rockets: Starters and Lineup Against Warriors

The Houston Rockets will face off against the reigning champs tonight in Houston, and both teams will be missing essential pieces. The Rockets are famously missing Carmelo Anthony under somewhat mysterious circumstances (what’s he been up to?), and both Gary Clark and Gerald Green are questionable for tonight’s matchup.

The Warriors, for their part, are missing Steph Curry via his recovery from a groin injury, and the recent Draymond-KD beef is keeping things interesting in the Bay Area.

That being said, it’s anyone’s game. The Warriors have proven that they’re beatable, and the Rockets have experienced a surge in success since the Carmelo Anthony news. Gary Clark had been absorbing most of Melo’s minutes in these uncertain times, so his absence tonight could affect some aspects of the game. The starters should remain the same, though, and another bench player will likely be gifted Clark’s minutes in the Western Conference juggernaut matchup.

Here’s what the Warriors will likely be dealing with in terms of starters and roster for the Houston Rockets:

Projected Starters and Roster for Houston vs the Warriors

PG: Chris Paul

SG: James Harden

SF: PJ Tucker

PF: James Ennis III

C: Clint Capela

No surprises there. Isaiah Hartenstein will back up Clint Capela at center, and Eric Gordon will get his usual minutes off the bench. Chances are that Michael Carter-Williams–who hasn’t played much since early in the season–will finally hit the floor after staying benched for a few games.

What all these switchups will do to the team’s fragile chemistry remains to be seen. The two teams will face off tonight in Houston at 7:00 pm CST.

