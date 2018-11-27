Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Have Much Sympathy for Markelle Fultz

When it comes to Markelle Fultz, there seem to be two sides. There are those that feel so bad for the kid that they can hardly watch (but who are quietly rooting for his success), and then there are the people who are impatient for the second-year player to get out of his own head and play the game.

Stephen A. Smith is mostly in the latter camp, though he says he’s rooting for Fultz. He went off (in characteristic fashion) about Fultz’s play and psychological state:

I'm ROOTING for Markelle Fultz. But DAMNIT this man needs to pick up his game. pic.twitter.com/aCo6iYYPLg — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 27, 2018

“This man has been so psyched out that they’re probably gonna send him to go see a psychiatrist. Because he needs help and prayer–because he’s so psychologically warped.”

He’s referring to the apparent malfunctioning of Fultz as he battles through an absolutely befuddling second season in the NBA. He’s been airballing jump shots, insisting he’s healthy then undergoing treatment for injuries, bobbling the ball at the free-throw line, double-pumping free-throw shots, and having inexplicable moments like this one:

I finally know what has happened to Markelle Fultz….. The Monstars stole his talent. pic.twitter.com/E2QEjjMd0m — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) November 17, 2018

It’s been a mess. And while many people are sympathetic for the young player and still believe in his talents, there’s clearly a psychological battle going on–along with whatever lingering injuries he may still be dealing with.

Smith went on, emphatically, calling out Fultz–and the Sixers, for picking him.

“That’s your number one overall pick,” he said. “That’s the guy you picked over Jayson Tatum. That’s the guy you picked over Dennis Smith Jr. That’s the guy you picked over De’Aaron Fox. That’s the guy you picked over Lauri Markannen. That’s the guy you picked over Donovan Mitchell.

That’s what you did.”

While the 76ers can hardly be blamed for these unforeseen circumstances, it’s true that Sixers fans are feeling like the pick was a bust. It’ll be up to Fultz to prove them wrong, wherever he ends up.

A Trade to the Cavs May be in the Works

Fultz’s next landing spot hasn’t been confirmed, but he is no longer playing with the 76ers as he consults with a specialist about his injured shoulder. In light of everything, the rumor is that Fultz is no longer in the 76ers long-term plans and the young player has said he is game for a trade.

Another player looking for a trade–you may have heard of him–is Cavaliers player JR Smith. The two players could make for a good swap, but nothing’s been confirmed besides a low-key discussion between the two teams.

Hopefully, Fultz can return this season and get back to his former glory. If not, he’ll keep facing the wrath of Stephen A. Smith–and thousands of other people.

