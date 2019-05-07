Fernanda Liz Seen Kissing Julian Edelman at Met Gala

Fernanda Liz was seen making out with Julian Edelman at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 in New York City.

The photos of Liz and Edelman together were first published by TMZ. The gossip site say that Liz and Edelman are in a casual relationship. Edelman is no stranger to models having dated Adriana Lima for a time and having a daughter with Swedish model Ella Rose.

Liz Wrote in an Instagram Post Regarding the Met Gala: ‘All About Last Night… 🖤’

Shortly before the TMZ photos dropped, Liz posted a photo to her Instagram account showing her in New York City with the caption, “All about last night… 🖤.” Liz boasts 419,000 followers on her Instagram page. On her bio section, Liz says “BE GRATEFUL.” The models adds that she is represented by Next Models Worldwide. Liz’s profile on Next’s website shows that she has graced the cover of Brazilian Vogue on two occasions, the first in 2014.

Liz Is an Inch Taller Than Edelman

According to her official website, Liz stands at 5-foot-11, making her an inch taller than Edelman.

A 2019 profile of Liz said that her modeling career began when she was 8 years old. As a teenager, Liz moved to New York City en route to becoming a supermodel. That profile finishes with the words, “Fernanda has conquered the fashion world with her incredible energy and her flawless look.”

Liz Says That Wherever She Is in the World, She Has to Speak With Her Mother

Liz told Talent Village in a 2018 interview that she was 13 when she was discovered in her home country while walking in a shopping mall with her mother. Liz said that a year later, at 14, she moved to New York, and, in her words, “Since then I never stopped.” Liz went on to say in the same interview that wherever she is in the world, she has to talk with her mother on a daily basis. Liz adds, “I’ve been living in my dream world and I believe I work very hard for everything I achieve, I am also however so grateful for every memory & could not have done this without the support of my family!”

