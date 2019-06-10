Cleveland Browns: Odell Beckham Jr.’s Wildest Offseason Moments So Far

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr. they traded for an elite wide receiver with nearly unlimited potential on the field.

The team also traded for an NFL superstar who knows how to make a headline or two away from the gridiron.

While the season is still a few months away, Beckham has had no problem generating some buzz around the Browns.

Here are some of his most talked about moments so far in the Brown and Orange.

Odell Beckham Makes Grand Entrance At Minicamp

Beckham was nowhere to be found, and then, he was everywhere.

After causing a bit of controversy by missing all but one of the team’s optional OTAs, Beckham showed up at mandatory minicamp and quieted the concerns.

While he admitted he was still getting fully up to speed physically, Beckham impressed with some athletic leaping grabs, speedy footwork and even a well-spoken session with the Cleveland media that lasted almost 20 minutes.

A one-handed OBJ catch in individual drills at #Browns minicamp pic.twitter.com/mgPLl8Qgkj — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 5, 2019

“Words don’t even really do it justice for me,’’ said Beckham. “I’m almost giddy, I feel like a little kid with the excitement that I have, seeing Baker, seeing these guys. You know we talk a lot about this offense but this defense is something special and this team is really coming together.’’

Odell Beckham Jr. Sports Nearly $200K Watch During Practice

While his media session provided plenty of good insight, the biggest statement Beckham made was on the field with what he had on his wrist.

OBJ was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren during drills in Berea.

The price tag? A whopping $191,500. No big deal when you’ve NFL money.

Despite the huge price tag, the company prides itself on making watches that can be worn.

“We make watches you can wear for any occasion, just as McLaren creates cars that can be driven on a daily basis. We don’t do watches to put in a safe waiting for the next generation,” Richard Mille said.

Beckham certainly is pushing the limits of that statement.

OBJ Channels Browns Legend Jim Brown While Courtside at NBA Finals

Odell Beckham Jr. was courtside for the NBA Finals and he repped his new squad — the Cleveland Browns.

OBJ watched as the Toronto Raptors took a surprising 3-1 NBA Finals series lead over the Golden State Warriors in Oakland wearing a throwback Jim Brown jersey.

“I’m just trying to witness greatness.”@obj checking in from Game 4 of the #NBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/Htn7NQNYyt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2019

“I’m just trying to witness greatness,” he told the camera in a social media video.

Beckham has hopes to one day be considered a franchise icon like Brown — widely considered the greatest player in franchise history. He was three-time NFL MVP, eight-time rushing leader, nine-time Pro Bowler and an NFL champion (1964) with Cleveland.

