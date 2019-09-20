Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 20

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, highlighted by the Yankees clinching their first division title since 2012 and rookie QB Gardner Minshew II leading the Jaguars to their first win of the season.

New York Yankees Win 100th Game to Clinch First Division Crown Since 2012

I want to wake up in a city that doesn't sleep.

And find I'm king of the hill.

Top of the East.#NextManUp pic.twitter.com/kdjUPVI4Nh — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 20, 2019

Start spreading the news – the New York Yankees are American League East champions for the first time since 2012.

The Bronx Bombers clinched the division with their 100th win on Thursday night, beating the Los Angeles Angels, 9-1.

Your 2019 AL East Champs: pic.twitter.com/4J4dfTX8dS — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 20, 2019

DJ LeMahieu, Brett Gardner, Cameron Maybin and Clint Frazier powered the Yanks with home runs and starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka threw a gem, going 7 innings and allowing only 1 run on 4 hits.

The Yankees moved into sole possession of first on June 15th, went on to build a big lead in the division and never looked back, despite having a mind-boggling Major League-record 30 players land on the injured list during the year.

Now we sip Champagne when we thirsty. pic.twitter.com/LxVtWCj7dX — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 20, 2019

Manager Aaron Boone navigated through the tough waters this season to become the first manager in MLB history to win at least 100 games in each of his first two seasons.

“We got a lot bigger fish to fry, but this is the first step along the way,” Boone said. “Nothing has got in their way. Whatever has come adversity-wise, they faced it and powered right through it.”

The postseason berth is the 21st in the last 25 seasons for the Yankees, who will open the playoffs on Oct. 4 at home.

Rookie QB Gardner Minshew II Leads Jaguars to First Win of Season, Beating Titans 20-7

When Nick Foles went down to an injury in Week 1, it looked pretty bleak for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but in stepped rookie sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew II.

The 23-year-old out of Washington State led the Jaguars to their first win of the season on Thursday night, beating the Tennessee Titans 20-7 on ‘TNF.’

Minshew and the Jags struck early, firing for two touchdowns in the first quarter to build a 14-0 lead that the Titans were never able to recover from.

The rookie QB completed 20 of 30 passes for 204 yards and wasn’t intercepted. Minshew now has five TD passes with just one INT in three games.

“Coming in and getting the win at home… you can’t beat it!”@GardnerMinshew5 enjoyed his first career win with his family 👇 📺: #TNF Postgame on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/BbnI94AaYu — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 20, 2019

The Jaguars defense stifled Marcus Mariota and the Titans offense, sacking the QB nine times. Thirty-three-year-old Calais Campbell had a monster game with 7 tackles and 3 sacks.

What a finish! After a fake kneel down, Tulane beats Houston on a 53-yard TD pass with three seconds left 🤯🤯🤯 📷: @SportsCenter

pic.twitter.com/fiuSez4JjS — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 20, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON FRIDAY

The @Indians have entered the chat. Cleveland and Tampa Bay are now tied for the second Wild Card spot. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eOfd9fLhfr — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2019

MLB: Battle for the American League Wild Card

Heading into the weekend, the race for the second American League Wild Card spot is deadlocked between the Indians and Rays. Cleveland will host the Phillies, who are fighting for a NL Wild Card berth and the Rays will play at home vs. the Red Sox.

INDIANS vs. PHILLIES: Tonight, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

RAYS vs. RED SOX: Tonight, 7:10 p.m. ET

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 10 Utah (3-0) vs. USC (2-1)

No. 10-ranked Utah looks for their first win at USC since 1916, as the Utes and Trojans meet tonight in prime-time at the Coliseum.

WHEN: Tonight, 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

