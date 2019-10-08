Damien Williams Fantasy: Is Chiefs RB the No. 1 Option Once Again?

Coming into the season, Damien Williams was the clear starting running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. He missed two games with an injury but he returned to action in Week 5 and was reinserted into the starting role.

Williams played 35 offensive snaps compared to just 14 each from LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams. After an early fumble, the Chiefs went away from McCoy for the rest of the game. Darrel played more snaps on special teams than on offense despite his success over the last two weeks.

Early in the season, Williams and McCoy split carries but that was not the case against the Colts. So what do the Chiefs have in store for their running backs in Week 6 against the Houston Texans?

Damien Williams Fantasy: Matchup vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City’s offense was held to just 13 points on Sunday night. It was the first time in 25 games that the Chiefs were held under 25 points. They will stay at home to host the Texans.

Houston has been a tough matchup for running backs. They rank in the top half of the league allowing 95 yards per game on the ground. They are strong up front but the Chiefs find interesting ways to get their backs involved. Of course, this is omitting Andy Reid calling an I-formation run up the middle on fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter.

The last time Damien Williams played against the Colts, this happened. Here’s to hoping he’s back this week. pic.twitter.com/vUJl67LIW7 — Kansas City Media (@KansasCityMedia) October 1, 2019

The way McCoy holds the ball has always rubbed people the wrong way. Throughout his career, he puts the ball in one hand and holds it away from his body as he runs. On Sunday night he fumbled and that was his last carry of the game.

Williams finished with nine carries which led the team by far in Week 5. He also had three catches for 15 yards. The next closest back had just three carries.

Should You Start or Sit Damien Williams in Week 6?

Week 5 was a show me game for Williams. It was unknown how the Chiefs would use Williams returning from his injury because of the success of the other backs. Well, they showed that Williams is indeed their feature back.

Texans-Chiefs could be a shootout in Week 6. Houston just put up 53 points on the Atlanta Falcons and we all know what the Chiefs’ offense can do. They are in need of a bounce back week after Sunday night’s debacle.

This works out well for Williams. He can catch the ball out of the backfield which is important with how much his team throws the ball. McCoy will get snaps on offense but it is hard to imagine that he will get more than Williams.

If you have Williams on your fantasy team, he should be viewed as a RB3/Flex option. It is hard to fully commit to a running back who will be splitting time with another, sometimes two other, backs. In a game like this one where points will come frequently, it is worth a shot to get Williams in your lineup. He certainly has potential to get in the end zone whether it is on the ground or through the air.