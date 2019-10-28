Fantasy Football Week 9 Defense Rankings: Can 49ers Dethrone Patriots Defense?

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine whether or not the San Franciso 49ers defense has what it takes to overtake the New England Patriots atop the ranks. Plus, with Joe Flacco in line to miss Week 9 with an injury, the Cleveland Browns defensive unit may be worthy of a starting look in your lineups.
Defense Outlook Week 9
The San Francisco 49ers (DEF1) absolutely demolished the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday. The Nick Bosa-led front seven of San Francisco sacked Kyle Allen a whopping seven times. The 49ers defense has now averaged an eye-popping 15.3 fantasy points over the past four weeks. To put that in a better perspective that’s 0.14 more points than superstar wideout Julio Jones has accumulated over that same time span.
The ‘9ers face off with a struggling Cardinals offense this Thursday. Kyler Murray has averaged just 162 passing yards and has failed to find the endzone over the previous two games. Arizona has allowed an average of nearly 12 fantasy points to opposing defenses in four of their last six games.
The Cleveland Browns (DEF7) showed some moxie in Week 8, keeping the New England Patriots offense in check for the majority of the evening. This week will present a much more welcoming matchup for the Browns. Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco will miss Week 9 with a neck injury. While many would have thought this would mean the start of the Drew Lock era in Denver, the team has opted to give Brandon Allen the nod at QB. Allen has yet to attempt a single pass over his four-year NFL career.
Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Defenses TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|49ers SF
|
@ ARI
|
2
|Patriots NE
|
@ BAL
|
3
|Bills BUF
|
vs. WAS
|
4
|Titans TEN
|
@ CAR
|
5
|Cowboys DAL
|
@ NYG
|
6
|Seahawks SEA
|
vs. TB
|
7
|Browns CLE
|
@ DEN
|
8
|Broncos DEN
|
vs. CLE
|
9
|Bears CHI
|
@ PHI
|
10
|Jaguars JAC
|
vs. HOU
|
11
|Ravens BAL
|
vs. NE
|
12
|Eagles PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
13
|Packers GB
|
@ LAC
|
14
|Chargers LAC
|
vs. GB
|
15
|Panthers CAR
|
vs. TEN
|
16
|Steelers PIT
|
vs. IND
|
17
|Cardinals ARI
|
vs. SF
|
18
|Redskins WAS
|
@ BUF
|
19
|Buccaneers TB
|
@ SEA
|
20
|Colts IND
|
@ PIT
|
21
|Lions DET
|
@ OAK
|
22
|Chiefs KC
|
vs. MIN
|
23
|Vikings MIN
|
@ KC
|
24
|Texans HOU
|
@ JAC
|
25
|Jets NYJ
|
@ MIA
|
26
|Dolphins MIA
|
vs. NYJ
|
27
|Raiders OAK
|
vs. DET
|
28
|Giants NYG
|
vs. DAL
-
