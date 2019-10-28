Fantasy Football Week 9 QB Rankings: Will Cam Newton & Patrick Mahomes Return?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we may be gifted by the return of superstar Patrick Mahomes to the Kansas City Chiefs lineup, as the reigning MVP returned to practice last week while making his way back from a knee injury.

This week’s byes don’t handicap us too much, besides the fact that we once again lose Drew Brees from our lineups just one week after his return to the playing field. The byes in Week 9 do, however, remove three of the eight worst defensive units against fantasy quarterbacks, limiting the amount of cupcake matchups for our signal-callers.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

Quarterback Outlook Week 9

Gardner Minshew (QB8) started out the season as a great story. He’s a player who, while performing admirably for a rookie quarterback, was being overshadowed by his quirky personality and cult-like following. However, the gun-slinger from Wazzu is no longer a flash in the pan. Minshew has averaged nearly 20 fantasy points in seven of his eight games this season, as well as 21+ points in three of his previous four contests.

To further hammer in Minshew’s brilliance, he’s thrown at least two touchdowns four times over the past five weeks of play. Minshew’s opponents this week, the Houston Texans, have allowed an average fo 25.94 fantasy points to the QB position over the past four weeks with no opponent tossing fewer than three touchdowns in any game over that span.

Since Week 4, Matthew Stafford (QB9) has quietly been the fifth-highest scoring player at his position on a points per game basis with an impressive 22.2 point average. Stafford should continue his brilliant play in Week 9 against a horrendous Oakland secondary. The Raiders have surrendered a whopping average of 35.76 fantasy points and seven total passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks over the past two weeks.

Just two weeks ago Kyler Murray (QB13) was the seventh-highest scoring fantasy quarterback on the season. However, since Week 7 he’s plummeted his way out of the list of fantasy elites and into fantasy mediocrity. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has averaged just 8.6 fantasy points over his past two games.

To make matters worse, Murray will take on the 49ers on a short week this Thursday. San Francisco, who was the second-best defensive unit against fantasy quarterbacks entering Week 8, held Kyle Allen to just 3.32 points this past Sunday. The crazy thing is Allen’s showing in Week 8 was the best a QB has had against the ‘9ers over the past month, as they’ve allowed an average of just 1.88 points to signal-callers in their last four games.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Quarterbacks Team Opp. 1 Russell Wilson SEA vs. TB 2 Patrick Mahomes KC INJ vs. MIN 3 Dak Prescott DAL @ NYG 4 Aaron Rodgers GB @ LAC 5 Deshaun Watson HOU @ JAC 6 Tom Brady NE @ BAL 7 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. NE 8 Gardner Minshew JAC vs. HOU 9 Matt Stafford DET @ OAK 10 Josh Allen BUF vs. WAS 11 Kirk Cousins MIN @ KC 12 Jacoby Brissett IND @ PIT 13 Kyler Murray ARI vs. SF 14 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ CAR 15 Carson Wentz PHI vs. CHI 16 Cam Newton CAR INJ vs. TEN 17 Derek Carr OAK vs. DET 18 Sam Darnold NYJ @ MIA 19 Philip Rivers LAC vs. GB 20 Matt Moore KC vs. MIN 21 Mitchell Trubisky CHI @ PHI 22 Baker Mayfield CLE @ DEN 23 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ ARI 24 Mason Rudolph PIT vs. IND 25 Jameis Winston TB @ SEA 26 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA vs. NYJ 27 Daniel Jones NYG vs. DAL 28 Kyle Allen CAR vs. TEN 29 Joe Flacco DEN vs. CLE 30 Case Keenum WAS @ BUF 31 Dwayne Haskins WAS @ BUF 32 Josh Rosen MIA vs. NYJ 33 Marcus Mariota TEN @ CAR 34 Drew Lock DEN vs. CLE 35 Colt McCoy WAS @ BUF