Fantasy Football Week 9 QB Rankings: Will Cam Newton & Patrick Mahomes Return?

Getty Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we may be gifted by the return of superstar Patrick Mahomes to the Kansas City Chiefs lineup, as the reigning MVP returned to practice last week while making his way back from a knee injury.

This week’s byes don’t handicap us too much, besides the fact that we once again lose Drew Brees from our lineups just one week after his return to the playing field. The byes in Week 9 do, however, remove three of the eight worst defensive units against fantasy quarterbacks, limiting the amount of cupcake matchups for our signal-callers.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

Quarterback Outlook Week 9

Gardner Minshew (QB8) started out the season as a great story. He’s a player who, while performing admirably for a rookie quarterback, was being overshadowed by his quirky personality and cult-like following. However, the gun-slinger from Wazzu is no longer a flash in the pan. Minshew has averaged nearly 20 fantasy points in seven of his eight games this season, as well as 21+ points in three of his previous four contests.

To further hammer in Minshew’s brilliance, he’s thrown at least two touchdowns four times over the past five weeks of play. Minshew’s opponents this week, the Houston Texans, have allowed an average fo 25.94 fantasy points to the QB position over the past four weeks with no opponent tossing fewer than three touchdowns in any game over that span.

Since Week 4, Matthew Stafford (QB9) has quietly been the fifth-highest scoring player at his position on a points per game basis with an impressive 22.2 point average. Stafford should continue his brilliant play in Week 9 against a horrendous Oakland secondary. The Raiders have surrendered a whopping average of 35.76 fantasy points and seven total passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks over the past two weeks.

Just two weeks ago Kyler Murray (QB13) was the seventh-highest scoring fantasy quarterback on the season. However, since Week 7 he’s plummeted his way out of the list of fantasy elites and into fantasy mediocrity. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has averaged just 8.6 fantasy points over his past two games.

To make matters worse, Murray will take on the 49ers on a short week this Thursday. San Francisco, who was the second-best defensive unit against fantasy quarterbacks entering Week 8, held Kyle Allen to just 3.32 points this past Sunday. The crazy thing is Allen’s showing in Week 8 was the best a QB has had against the ‘9ers over the past month, as they’ve allowed an average of just 1.88 points to signal-callers in their last four games.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Quarterbacks Team Opp.
1 Russell Wilson SEA

vs. TB

2

 Patrick Mahomes KC INJ

vs. MIN

3

 Dak Prescott DAL

@ NYG

4

 Aaron Rodgers GB

@ LAC

5

 Deshaun Watson HOU

@ JAC

6

 Tom Brady NE

@ BAL

7

 Lamar Jackson BAL

vs. NE

8

 Gardner Minshew JAC

vs. HOU

9

 Matt Stafford DET

@ OAK

10

 Josh Allen BUF

vs. WAS

11

 Kirk Cousins MIN

@ KC

12

 Jacoby Brissett IND

@ PIT

13

 Kyler Murray ARI

vs. SF

14

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

@ CAR

15

 Carson Wentz PHI

vs. CHI

16

 Cam Newton CAR INJ

vs. TEN

17

 Derek Carr OAK

vs. DET

18

 Sam Darnold NYJ

@ MIA

19

 Philip Rivers LAC

vs. GB

20

 Matt Moore KC

vs. MIN

21

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI

@ PHI

22

 Baker Mayfield CLE

@ DEN

23

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

@ ARI

24

 Mason Rudolph PIT

vs. IND

25

 Jameis Winston TB

@ SEA

26

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

vs. NYJ

27

 Daniel Jones NYG

vs. DAL

28

 Kyle Allen CAR

vs. TEN

29

 Joe Flacco DEN

vs. CLE

30

 Case Keenum WAS

@ BUF

31

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

@ BUF

32

 Josh Rosen MIA

vs. NYJ

33

 Marcus Mariota TEN

@ CAR

34

 Drew Lock DEN

vs. CLE

35

 Colt McCoy WAS

@ BUF
