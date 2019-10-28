Fantasy Football Week 9 Kicker Rankings: Justin Tucker Returns

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s byes strips us of the services of Greg Zuerlein. We do however get back Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker who returns from a Week 8 bye this Sunday. Unfortunately, Tucker could be in line for a rough evening against the stellar New England Patriots defense/ST.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 9 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kicker Outlook Week 9

With Greg Z unavailable for Week 9, Jason Myers (K1) stakes claim for the top spot in our Week 9 kicker rankings. Myers has averaged an impressive 11 fantasy points over the previous two weeks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have surrendered 13.5 fantasy points to the position over the same time span. In fact, the Bucs have allowed the most fantasy points in football to kickers this season, and have allowed an average of 13.6 points in five of their seven games in 2019.

Fantasy owners are likely excited to get back Justin Tucker (K13) in their lineups this week. They will however likely be less ecstatic once they realize who Tucker is set to face off with. The New England Patriots have surrendered an absurdly low average of just 2.62 fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. They’ve allowed only one kicker to exceed five fantasy points thus far this year, and have handed out two goose eggs along the way.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Jason Myers SEA vs. TB 2 Brett Maher DAL @ NYG 3 Robbie Gould SF @ ARI 4 Mike Nugent NE @ BAL 5 Harrison Butker KC vs. MIN 6 Matt Gay TB @ SEA 7 Josh Lambo JAC vs. HOU 8 Matt Prater DET @ OAK 9 Austin Seibert CLE @ DEN 10 Dan Bailey MIN @ KC 11 Joey Slye CAR vs. TEN 12 Cody Parkey TEN @ CAR 13 Justin Tucker BAL vs. NE 14 Adam Vinatieri IND @ PIT 15 Daniel Carlson OAK vs. DET 16 Stephen Hauschka BUF vs. WAS 17 Eddy Pineiro CHI @ PHI 18 Mason Crosby GB @ LAC 19 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU @ JAC 20 Aldrick Rosas NYG vs. DAL 21 Chase McLaughlin LAC vs. GB 22 Zane Gonzalez ARI vs. SF 23 Jason Sanders MIA vs. NYJ 24 Jake Elliott PHI vs. CHI 25 Chris Boswell PIT vs. IND 26 Sam Ficken NYJ @ MIA 27 Brandon McManus DEN vs. CLE 28 Dustin Hopkins WAS @ BUF