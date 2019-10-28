Fantasy Football Week 9 Kicker Rankings: Justin Tucker Returns

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s byes strips us of the services of Greg Zuerlein. We do however get back Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker who returns from a Week 8 bye this Sunday. Unfortunately, Tucker could be in line for a rough evening against the stellar New England Patriots defense/ST.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 9 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Kicker Outlook Week 9
With Greg Z unavailable for Week 9, Jason Myers (K1) stakes claim for the top spot in our Week 9 kicker rankings. Myers has averaged an impressive 11 fantasy points over the previous two weeks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have surrendered 13.5 fantasy points to the position over the same time span. In fact, the Bucs have allowed the most fantasy points in football to kickers this season, and have allowed an average of 13.6 points in five of their seven games in 2019.
Fantasy owners are likely excited to get back Justin Tucker (K13) in their lineups this week. They will however likely be less ecstatic once they realize who Tucker is set to face off with. The New England Patriots have surrendered an absurdly low average of just 2.62 fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. They’ve allowed only one kicker to exceed five fantasy points thus far this year, and have handed out two goose eggs along the way.
Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Kickers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Jason Myers SEA
|
vs. TB
|
2
|Brett Maher DAL
|
@ NYG
|
3
|Robbie Gould SF
|
@ ARI
|
4
|Mike Nugent NE
|
@ BAL
|
5
|Harrison Butker KC
|
vs. MIN
|
6
|Matt Gay TB
|
@ SEA
|
7
|Josh Lambo JAC
|
vs. HOU
|
8
|Matt Prater DET
|
@ OAK
|
9
|Austin Seibert CLE
|
@ DEN
|
10
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
@ KC
|
11
|Joey Slye CAR
|
vs. TEN
|
12
|Cody Parkey TEN
|
@ CAR
|
13
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
vs. NE
|
14
|Adam Vinatieri IND
|
@ PIT
|
15
|Daniel Carlson OAK
|
vs. DET
|
16
|Stephen Hauschka BUF
|
vs. WAS
|
17
|Eddy Pineiro CHI
|
@ PHI
|
18
|Mason Crosby GB
|
@ LAC
|
19
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
@ JAC
|
20
|Aldrick Rosas NYG
|
vs. DAL
|
21
|Chase McLaughlin LAC
|
vs. GB
|
22
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|
vs. SF
|
23
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
vs. NYJ
|
24
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
25
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
vs. IND
|
26
|Sam Ficken NYJ
|
@ MIA
|
27
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
vs. CLE
|
28
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
@ BUF
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: Defense Rankings Week 9