Fantasy Football Week 9 Kicker Rankings: Justin Tucker Returns

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s byes strips us of the services of Greg Zuerlein. We do however get back Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker who returns from a Week 8 bye this Sunday. Unfortunately, Tucker could be in line for a rough evening against the stellar New England Patriots defense/ST.

Kicker Outlook Week 9

With Greg Z unavailable for Week 9, Jason Myers (K1) stakes claim for the top spot in our Week 9 kicker rankings. Myers has averaged an impressive 11 fantasy points over the previous two weeks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have surrendered 13.5 fantasy points to the position over the same time span. In fact, the Bucs have allowed the most fantasy points in football to kickers this season, and have allowed an average of 13.6 points in five of their seven games in 2019.

Fantasy owners are likely excited to get back Justin Tucker (K13) in their lineups this week. They will however likely be less ecstatic once they realize who Tucker is set to face off with. The New England Patriots have surrendered an absurdly low average of just 2.62 fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. They’ve allowed only one kicker to exceed five fantasy points thus far this year, and have handed out two goose eggs along the way.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Jason Myers SEA

vs. TB

2

 Brett Maher DAL

@ NYG

3

 Robbie Gould SF

@ ARI

4

 Mike Nugent NE

@ BAL

5

 Harrison Butker KC

vs. MIN

6

 Matt Gay TB

@ SEA

7

 Josh Lambo JAC

vs. HOU

8

 Matt Prater DET

@ OAK

9

 Austin Seibert CLE

@ DEN

10

 Dan Bailey MIN

@ KC

11

 Joey Slye CAR

vs. TEN

12

 Cody Parkey TEN

@ CAR

13

 Justin Tucker BAL

vs. NE

14

 Adam Vinatieri IND

@ PIT

15

 Daniel Carlson OAK

vs. DET

16

 Stephen Hauschka BUF

vs. WAS

17

 Eddy Pineiro CHI

@ PHI

18

 Mason Crosby GB

@ LAC

19

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

@ JAC

20

 Aldrick Rosas NYG

vs. DAL

21

 Chase McLaughlin LAC

vs. GB

22

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

vs. SF

23

 Jason Sanders MIA

vs. NYJ

24

 Jake Elliott PHI

vs. CHI

25

 Chris Boswell PIT

vs. IND

26

 Sam Ficken NYJ

@ MIA

27

 Brandon McManus DEN

vs. CLE

28

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

@ BUF
