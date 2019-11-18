Fantasy Football Week 12 Defense Rankings: Myles Garrett Suspension Fallout

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we break down the Myles Garrett suspension and what it means for a Cleveland Browns defense, who had just seemed to hit their stride.

Plus, can the Pittsburgh Steelers defense get back to their dominant ways after a horrendous showing last Thursday Night? Let’s find out.

Defense Outlook Week 12

By now, we are all well aware of what occurred last Thursday night involving Myles Garrett. Garrett was suspended for the rest of the 2019 season due to those actions. So, what ill-effects will that have on a Cleveland Browns (DEF3) defense who finished Week 11 as the third-highest scoring unit? Apparently none. For this week at least.

The Browns take on the Miami Dolphins this week, a team that has allowed double-digit fantasy points to opposing defenses in all but two games this season. D/STs average 13+ points per game when taking on the ‘Phins. Cleveland recorded 16 fantasy points a week ago while racking up four turnovers and four sacks, despite Garrett being held sackless. In fact, Garrett hasn’t recorded a sack since Week 8.

After averaging the second-most fantasy points by a D/ST unit from Week 3 through Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers (DEF1) fell flat on their faces in what seemed to be a prime matchup against the struggling Browns.

Expect Pittsburgh to get back to their productive ways this week vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals were already giving to opposing defenses this season, however, since inserting Ryan Finley into their starting lineup it’s like Christmas morning for every defense that gets to face off against them.

The second-leading defense in terms of average fantasy points over the last two weeks are the teams that have played the Bengals. Units have averaged 18.5 points over the span of the Finley Era in Cinci.

The Atlanta Falcons (DEF4) defense has looked like a totally new unit since shuffling their coaching staff. After averaging literally 1.12 fantasy points over their first eight games of the season, they have returned from their Week 8 bye with vengeance. The Dirty Birds have averaged 18 fantasy points over the last two weeks. They’ll look to keep their hot streak alive against the walking turnover machine better known as Jameis Winston this Sunday.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Steelers PIT @ CIN 2 Bills BUF vs. DEN 3 Browns CLE vs. MIA 4 Falcons ATL vs. TB 5 Patriots NE vs. DAL 6 49ers SF vs. GB 7 Raiders OAK @ NYJ 8 Bears CHI vs. NYG 9 Saints NO vs. CAR 10 Packers GB @ SF 11 Ravens BAL @ LAR 12 Giants NYG @ CHI 13 Broncos DEN @ BUF 14 Dolphins MIA @ CLE 15 Lions DET @ WAS 16 Buccaneers TB @ ATL 17 Jaguars JAC @ TEN 18 Seahawks SEA @ PHI 19 Titans TEN vs. JAC 20 Jets NYJ vs. OAK 21 Redskins WAS vs. DET 22 Rams LAR vs. BAL 23 Cowboys DAL @ NE 24 Colts IND @ HOU 25 Eagles PHI vs. SEA 26 Texans HOU vs. IND 27 Bengals CIN vs. PIT 28 Panthers CAR @ NO