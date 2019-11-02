Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 2

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, featuring Steph Curry expected to miss three months after undergoing hand surgery and LeBron James and Luca Dončić matching triple-doubles in an overtime thriller between the Lakers and Mavericks.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!

Warriors’ Steph Curry to Miss Three Months After Undergoing Surgery on Broken Hand

Steph Curry underwent successful surgery Friday on his broken left hand. An update on his status will be provided in three months, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/wCTZpJE9Fl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry will miss three months after undergoing surgery on his broken left hand on Friday.

The Warriors announced that Curry had successful surgery in Los Angeles and is expected to make a full recovery.

The six-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player broke his hand on Wednesday night when he collided with Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes on his way to the basket. Curry fell onto his hands and Baynes landed on top of him.

Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

The 31-year-old Curry was averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds through the first four games this season.

The reigning five-time Western Conference champion Warriors, who are now without the Splash Brothers – Curry and Klay Thompson, are off to a sluggish start this season with a record of 1-4.

LeBron James, Luka Dončić Put on Triple-Double Show in Lakers’ Thrilling OT Win Over Mavericks

LeBron James and Luka Dončić had matching triple-doubles on Friday night in a thriller that the Los Angeles Lakers took in overtime, 119-110 over the Dallas Mavericks.

James was dominant, scoring a season-high 39 points with 16 assists and 12 rebounds.

Trailing by three points with under seven seconds remaining in regulation, James set up Danny Green in the corner for a buzzer-beating game-tying three-pointer to force overtime.

James would end up scoring nine of his 39 points in the OT period.

The Mavericks’ budding superstar Dončić grew up idolizing James and got the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with the 15-time All-Star on Friday.

The 20-year-old recorded the 10th triple-double of his young career, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds and a career-best 15 assists.

Josh Gordon has been claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/QqQr9rkU7B — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON SATURDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia

The Florida Gators (7-1, 4-1 SEC) and Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1 SEC) meet in a battle for first place in the SEC East Division at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday.

WHEN: Today, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

HORSE RACING: Breeders’ Cup Classic

The 36th Breeders’ Cup Classic will be run at Santa Anita in California tonight and will feature 2019 Preakness Stakes winner War of Will and the first female (Elate) to run in the Classic since 2011. Post time is scheduled for approximately 8:44 p.m. ET.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

UFC 244: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC’s 500th event promises to be a wild one on Saturday night when UFC 244 takes Madison Square Garden by storm. The main event will feature Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal battling it out for a brand-new “BMF” title belt (you’ll have to look up what that means), which will be presented by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson following the fight.

WHEN: Tonight, 10 p.m. ET

TV: PPV through ESPN+

