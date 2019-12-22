Alexander Mattison Injury Update & Fantasy Outlook for Monday

For months fantasy football experts, including yours truly, have been banging the table for Dalvin Cook owners to go and scoop the running back’s backup Alexander Mattison off waivers.

Cook’s injury history is well documented and, low and behold, the former FSU standout injured his shoulder in the third quarter of the Minnesota Vikings win over the Los Angeles Chargers a week ago.

However, when the backup was called upon vs. the Bolts, Mattison was nowhere to be found, due to the fact that the rookie was not dressed for last week’s contest with an ankle injury. Instead, it was third-string running back Mike Boone starting in place of the injured Cook.

Can Mattison heal up in time to claim a major opportunity on Monday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers? Let’s take a look.

Alexander Mattison’s Latest Injury Updates

The Minnesota Vikings running back suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Detroit Lions back in Week 14 that caused the former Boise State Bronco to miss the team’s Week 15 contest vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, one week of rest was apparently not enough for Mattison as his injury spilled over into the team’s practice week for their upcoming contest vs. the division rival Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

Mattison missed practice both on Thursday and Friday. However, Saturday showed the first glimpse of hope for Mattison’s fantasy owners that the rookie could make a return to the Vikings lineup come Monday night.

Mattison began Friday’s practice doing individual work on the sidelines with the team’s strength coach. He would eventually make his way off the sideline and into practice, getting limited work in with his fellow running backs. Saturday marks Mattison’s first practice since Week 13.

“I was able to get out there and move around and get some plays in. It felt good,” Mattison said. “I’ve been working since the injury happened, been working to get back right, been working to get back healthy. This is just another step, taking it day-by-day and seeing how it feels, and it’s getting better each day.”

Mattison is currently listed as questionable for Week 16.

Alexander Mattison’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Green Bay Packers

Mike Boone was the waiver-wire darling of the week after his 56 yard, two-touchdown performance in spot duty for Dalvin Cook in Week 15. However, If Mattison is active come Monday night, he will serve as the team’s lead back. Boone will be sprinkled in, but Mattison will have majority ownership of the backfield.

Mattison has served as Cook’s backup all season long, rushing for the fifth-most rushing yards by a rookie running back this year. Even more impressive is his 4.6 ypc, the second-most by a rookie with at least 100 rushing attempts on the season.

The rookie will also be operating within the league’s fourth-ranked rush offense. While the unit may take a slight step back without Cook in the lineup, Boone proved a week ago that the run game will thrive no matter who’s leading the way in the backfield.

Mattison’s opponents on Monday, the Packers, have also been extremely welcoming to opposing running backs this season. Green Bay allows the seventh-most fantasy points to the position this season. Their nearly 121 rushing yards allowed per game ranks as the ninth-highest average in football. Running backs averaged 1.1 touchdowns per game vs. the Packers in 2019, including 14 rushing touchdowns.

It’s tricky due to the Monday night kickoff, but Mattison’s upside is worth riding with. He seems to be trending up, however, be sure to have yourself a backup option just in case, most notably Boone or Packers running back Jamaal Williams.

If active, Mattison is a solid RB2 vs. the Packers on Monday Night Football.

